Cal's Jaydn Ott, Jeremiah Earby Add More Freshman All-America Honors

Cal freshmen Jaydn Ott and Jeremiah Earby added to their honors this week by being named to midseason freshman All-America teams. Both were named to the On3 midseason true freshman All-America team last week, and each was named to another midseason freshman All-America squad this week..

Ott was one of two running backs named to the College Football News midseason freshman All-America squad. It had this comment about Ott.

Big-play Ott averages 6.5 yards per carry, highlighted by a 274-yard, three-touchdown explosion against Arizona.

Ott is second in the Pac-12 in rushing, averaging 96.5 yards per game, although he had just 47 rushing yards against Colorado last week. He also has 19 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns, as will be noted later.

Earby was one of five defensive backs named to 247 Sports' midseason freshman All-America squad. and it provided this comment:

Cal’s true freshman class is making a big impact and Earby is a critical piece of that contingent. Earby has not allowed a touchdown in 234 snaps. He’s also been hard to throw against with opposing QBs completing only 8-for-18 passes thrown his direction, per PFF. Earby has also totaled 11 tackles, 0.5 TFLs and 1 INT this season.

Earby has started just one game this season but has had an impact in nearly every game.

Both Earby and Ott were mentioned in The Athletic's True Freshman Report as was Cal's guard Sioape Vatikani.

Ott was one 11 running backs who were mentioned in The Athletic Report, which also mentioned Ott among 16 freshman pass-catchers.

Earby was on The Athletic list of defensive backs, and Earby had the Pro Football Focus' fourth-best rating of the nation's freshman defensive backs.

Also mentioned was Vatikani, who is ranked as the 10th-best freshman offensive lineman by the PFF ratings.

.

Cover photo of Jaydn Ott by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport