Cal Scheduled to Face Arizona, but Date Still Uncertain

Pac-12 announces six matchups for the final weekend of the regular season; Oregon still might play in conference title game

The Pac-12 announced Sunday morning that Cal (1-3) is scheduled to play Arizona (0-5) in its final regular-season football game of the season next weekend, although the date, site and television coverage of that game has not been determined.

The other five matchups all had a site, date, time and television coverage set. Washington is scheduled to play the conference title game against USC, but Oregon might slide in there if Washington is unavailable.

There is some question whether the Cal-Arizona game will even be played since the Cal-Washington State game had to be canceled less than two hours before the scheduled start of the game because one Cal player tested positive for COVID-19. The contact-tracing requirements of a positive test often makes a team unavailable for up to two weeks.

Cal would have to be cleared by Berkeley Public Health to be eligible to participate, and it remains to be seen when that will happen.

Meanwhile, Arizona, the only winless team in the Pac-12, fired head coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday, the day after the Wildcats' 70-7 loss to archrival Arizona State. Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads will take over as interim head coach for any remaining Arizona games this season.

Arizona has beaten Cal five times in a row, although the teams have not met since 2018.

The Pac-12 title game will be played on Friday at 5 p.m. between South Division champ USC and North champion Washington at USC, assuming Washington gets clearance to play after having Saturday's game against Oregon canceled because of virus issues at Washington. That title game will be televised by FOX.

If Washington is unable to play, Oregon will slide into that North Division slot and play USC in the title game.

To accommodate that possibility the Oregon-Colorado game will also be played at USC, so Oregon will be at the site.

The four other Pac-12 matchups are all set for next Saturday:

Washington State at Utah, 10:30 a.m., FS1

Stanford at UCLA, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon vs. Colorado at USC, 6 p.m., FS1

Arizona State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Cover photo of Kevin Sumlin by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.