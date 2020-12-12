Cal-Washington State Game Canceled
Cal's football game against Washington State, scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Wash., has been canceled as a result of COVID-related issues at Cal, the Pac-12 announced Saturday.
The game was canceled less than two hours before the game was scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
The Pac-12 annoucement read as follows:
SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Cal, canceled the Cal at Washington State football game scheduled for later today, Saturday, December 12. This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game as a result of one positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case confirmed via a PCR test today and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.
The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.
Cal's had only six scholarship defensive line players available, and one did not travel. A team needs four defensive linemen to play a game, and Cal reportedly was only able to field two.
The cancellation leaves Cal's record at 1-3, while Washington State remains 1-2. Both teams are scheduled to play another game next Saturday against an opponent to be determined later this weekend. However, this virus-related issue at Cal could prevent the Bears from playing a game next week as well.
In short, Cal's season might be over.