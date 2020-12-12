Cal-Washington State Game Canceled

Game scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Wash., canceled just hours before it was scheduled to start

Cal's football game against Washington State, scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Wash., has been canceled as a result of COVID-related issues at Cal, the Pac-12 announced Saturday.

The game was canceled less than two hours before the game was scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The Pac-12 annoucement read as follows:

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Cal, canceled the Cal at Washington State football game scheduled for later today, Saturday, December 12. This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game as a result of one positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case confirmed via a PCR test today and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest. The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.

Cal's had only six scholarship defensive line players available, and one did not travel. A team needs four defensive linemen to play a game, and Cal reportedly was only able to field two.

The cancellation leaves Cal's record at 1-3, while Washington State remains 1-2. Both teams are scheduled to play another game next Saturday against an opponent to be determined later this weekend. However, this virus-related issue at Cal could prevent the Bears from playing a game next week as well.

In short, Cal's season might be over.