Cal’s long-awaited season-opening football game against Washington on Saturday night has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Bears.

The Pac-12 made the announcement Thursday, approving a request from Cal.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a positive student-athlete COVID-19 case and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” the Pac-12 said in its news release.

Those minimums, as established by the Pac-12, requires teams to have 53 healthy scholarship players, including at least one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.

Here is more on the Pac-12's plan related to canceling games and how that impacts the conference championship picture.

There was no mention of the game potentially being made up at a later date.

“Under conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest,” the Pac-12 said.

Cal announced on Wednesday night that one of its players had tested positive after taking both a daily antigen and PCR test. Others players, described by coach Justin Wilcox as a “significant” number, entered quarantine for contact tracing purposes.

The outcome follows what that protocol showed—apparently additional players with positive test results—and left the Bears believing they had no choice but to ask the Pac-12 to cancel the game.

Not everyone agreed with the decision.

Junior wide receiver Nikko Remigio, on Twitter, wrote: WOW . . . UNBELIEVABLE! WE WANT TO PLAY! LET US PLAY!"

Cal stated in a news release that Wilcox and athletic director Jim Knowlton “agreed that Cal could not field a competitive team given the number of student-athletes affected.”

Wilcox hinted at the worst on Wednesday when asked if the one positive test result might lead to the game being canceled. “I would say that’s fair,” he responded.

At this point, the Cal-Washington game is the only one of six Pac-12 contests scheduled for Saturday that has been scratched.

"The health and well-being of our student-athletes is always at the forefront of our decision making," Knowlton said in a statement. "We have been diligent in the development and execution of our return-to-play plan, and our goal all along has been to provide a safe environment and to mitigate risk as much as possible.

“We know how much our team and the greater Cal Athletics community was looking forward to the start of the football season this weekend. While we are disappointed in our inability to play this week, we are confident that we have made the right decision. As we have seen across the country, we knew that there would be COVID-19 challenges, and we will continue to follow our protocols to support the health of our student-athletes."

Knowlton said he understands the disappointment Cal's players are feeling.

"My heart goes out first and foremost to all of our players who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to play," he said. "They have done so well following the protocols that have been put in place, but as we are finding out first-hand, playing football during 2020 is a fragile situation."

