Cal-Washington Game on Oct. 22 Will Be at Night on ESPN

Cal is a two-touchdown favorite for this week's game at Colorado
Game time for Cal's Oct. 22 home game against Washington was announced Monday, and the Golden Bears will play their first night game of the season and it will be shown on national television.

The Pac-12 announced that Cal's game against the Huskies in two weeks will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

The Bears (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) had a bye this past weekend, and play winless Colorado in a road game on Saturday, Oct. 15, in a game that begins at 11 a.m. Pacific time and noon Mountain time.

Cal is a 14.5-point favorite over the Buffaloes as of Monday.

The Saturday, Oct. 22 game against Washington in Berkeley will mark the Golden Bears' first game this season on national TV.

The Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) were ranked No. 15 two weeks ago, but consecutive losses to UCLA a week ago and to Arizona State this past weekend have dropped the Huskies out of the top 25.

Three former Cal football players – Ahmad Anderson, Justin Forsett and Marshawn Lynch – will be among 11 honored during a halftime ceremony the evening after they are formally inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame during an on-campus ceremony Friday.

The big Pac-12 game on Oct. 22 is the matchup of UCLA and Oregon in Eugene, Ore., They are two of the three teams that are unbeaten in Pac-12 play. UCLA coach Chip Kelly had major success while head coach of the Ducks a decade ago.

Here are the starting times and TV coverage of the four Pac-12 games scheduled for Oct. 22:

12:30 p.m. Pacific time -- UCLA at Oregon, FOX or FS1

1 p.m. Pacific time -- Arizona State at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. Pacific time/6 p.m. Mountain time -- Colorado at Oregon State

7:30 p.m. Pacific time -- Washington at Cal, ESPN.

Cover photo by Stephen Brashear, USA TODAY Sports

