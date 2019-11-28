Cal Football: UCLA QB Thompson-Robinson May Not Play Saturday; Bears Prepare for Anything

It remains unclear whether UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will play in Saturday night game against Cal, and the Bears are ready for that possibility.

Thompson-Robinson did not practice Monday or Tuesday because of a leg injury, although he did participate in Wednesday's practice. He is still considered questionable for Saturday's game, and if he can't play, the Bruins will go with redshirt sophomore Austin Burton, who started one game this season. In that Oct. 5 start against Oregon State, Burton completed 27-of-41 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in a 48-31 loss to the Beavers.

Clearly, UCLA (4-7, 4-4 Pac-12) is a stronger team offensively with Thompson-Robinson playing. The Bruins have scored more than 30 points in four of the past five games with Thompson-Robinson as their quarterback.

He threw three touchdowns and passed for 367 yards in last week's 52-35 loss to USC.

In UCLA's 37-7 victory over Cal last year in Berkeley, Thompson-Robinson completed 13-of-15 passes for 141 yards, and he also ran for 27 yards.

"We've seen the backup quarterback play," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said Wednesday night in the video above. "We're preparing for DTR, and if he is able to go, we'll make any necessary tweaks. But they're gloing to run their offense. They might do things a little differently with different quarterbacks, but we've got to prepare for what we've seen on video."

Wilcox noted the Bruins have a productive running back in Joshua Kelley and several wide receivers who have been effective.

"There's more than one person to prepare for," Wilcox said.