Skip to main content

Cal Football: Washington State Game Thread

Golden Bears hope to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2015.

Cal is 3-0 at home this season, 0-1 on the road. 

The Bears (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are back on the this weekend, set to kick off this afternoon at Washington State (3-1, 0-1).

They have won just one of eight road games since the start of the 2020 season, in stark contrast to 2018 and '19, when they were 7-4 away on their opponent's field.

The Cougars are coming off a 44-41 home defeat to Oregon in which the Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points to stage a stunning comeback victory. 

Cal hasn't played at WSU since 2018 and hasn't won a game at Pullman since 2014, when Jared Goff helped orchestrate a wild 60-59 victory in a game that featured 1,401 total yards and lasted until close to midnight.

.

Check back with us at kickoff (2:30 p.m.) and we will keep you up-to-date through our in-game thread.

Here's some pre-game reading: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-- Start here with our game preview. You'll find everything want to know about the Bears vs. the Cougars.

-- From the Spokane Spokesman Review, the Cougars are looking to regain momentum after their first loss of the season.

-- Could you have imagined Jaydn Ott would be this good as a freshman? Here's a guy who knew four years ago.

-- How do the Bears respond when WSU schemes to stop Jaydn Ott?

-- Looking for the insider's story on WSU? We went to someone who knows and asked 5 Questions about the Cougars.

-- Four games into the schedule and Cal has overhauled its starting lineup.

-- How a shuffled O-line delivered for the Bears vs. Arizona.

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Football

Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Can Cal Improve to 4-1 With a Trip to the Palouse?

By Jeff Faraudo
Cameron Ward Jeff Hanisch
Football

Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Travel to Washington State

By Jake Curtis
Jaydn Ott runs the ball against Arizona
Football

Jaydn Ott's High School Coach Unsurprised by His Red-Hot Start at Cal

By Jeff Faraudo
Jack Plummer Darren Yamashita 6
Football

WSU Defense Will Focus on Jaydn Ott, So How Will Cal Adjust?

By Jake Curtis
Kevin Warren Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Report: Big Ten Still Considering Further Expansion to Include Cal

By Jake Curtis
Washington State coach Jake Dickert
Football

Cal Football: 5 Questions for WSU Beat Writer Colton Clark

By Jeff Faraudo
Cal's Devin Askew shoots against German team Leverkusen
Basketball

How Cal Will Fit New Guards Devin Askew and DeJuan Clayton Into the Mix

By Jeff Faraudo
Myles Jernigan Darren Yamashita 2
Football

Cal Has Overhauled Starting Lineup Just Four Games Into Season

By Jake Curtis