Cal is 3-0 at home this season, 0-1 on the road.

The Bears (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are back on the this weekend, set to kick off this afternoon at Washington State (3-1, 0-1).

They have won just one of eight road games since the start of the 2020 season, in stark contrast to 2018 and '19, when they were 7-4 away on their opponent's field.

The Cougars are coming off a 44-41 home defeat to Oregon in which the Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points to stage a stunning comeback victory.

Cal hasn't played at WSU since 2018 and hasn't won a game at Pullman since 2014, when Jared Goff helped orchestrate a wild 60-59 victory in a game that featured 1,401 total yards and lasted until close to midnight.

