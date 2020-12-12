Cal Football: Washington State Game Thread

Golden Bears Chasing Their Second Straight Victory After an 0-3 Start

Justin Wilcox is right, of course,

The weather won’t decide today’s Pac-12 matchup at chilly Pullman, WA.

Yes, it will be near freezing when Cal (1-3) and Washington State (1-2) kick off at 1 p.m. at Martin Stadium. At 11:30 a.m., the temperature was 30 degrees (feels like 24) but it actually is projected stay closer to 32 most of the afternoon, with light winds (5 mph) and a 5-percent chance of rain.

So, not exactly a meteorological Armageddon.

The Bears will win if they continue the arc their season has taken, getting better each week. Continue to play well on defense, and try to ratchet things up offensively while keeping giveaways to a minimum.

Both teams have been impacted by COVID-19 — hasn’t everyone. But both are expected to be at or near full strength today.

Cal is coming off a 21-17 win over then-No. 21 Oregon.

WSU lost 38-13 at USC on Sunday in a game they trailed 28-0 in the first quarter.

Before things get started — 1 p.m. not 7:30, thank you — here’s some pregame reading:

— Our detailed game preview

— How much confidence does Wilcox have in his field goal unit?

— Can the Bears have the same kind of success against new coach Nick Rolovich’s version of the run-and-shoot offense they did the past three years against Mike Leach’s Air Raid attack?

— WSU beat writer Theo Lawson answers 5 Questions about the Cougars

— How Zoom is helping Cal close the deal on recruiting with signing day arriving next Wednesday

-- Will the Cougars be able to put the USC loss in their rear-view mirror?

Stay tuned. We’ll be back with updates to the depth chart and our in-game thread.