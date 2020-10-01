SI.com
California Increases Outdoor Football Practice Limits to 75 Players

Cal head coach Justin WilcoxPhoto by Justin Ford - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

The California Department of Public Health increased the cohort sizes for college football to 75 players for outdoor practices and 25 players for indoor workouts, multiple media outlets, including ESPN.com, reported on Thursday. That means Pac-12 teams in the state will be allowed to conduct outdoor practices with most of their rosters.

There is no confirmation that Cal has received approval from local health agencies to proceed with 75-player cohorts, and counties are not required to follow state guidelines. However, Alameda County and the City of Berkeley have been following the state's lead on these matters recently. (Check back for updates.)

If Cal does get the go-ahead, it can begin having outdoor workouts with 75 players immediately, and that would allow walk-throughs and 11-on-11 drills. It would nearly ensure that Cal would be able to begin its regular preseason camp on Oct. 9 as planned.

Under the previous guidelines, the state limited teams from practicing in groups larger than 12 players.

The ruling requires California teams to be able to provide daily antigen testing for COVID-19.

USC, UCLA, Stanford as well as Cal are the Pac-12 schools impacted by the change in guidelines.

Local governments will still require athletic departments to submit a "written, facility-specific COVID-19 prevention plan at every facility, perform a comprehensive risk assessment of all work and athletic areas, and designate a person at each facility to implement the plan," according to the update guidelines, ESPN.com reported.

The USC 247Sports site notes that a number of rstrictions remain:

Athletes and coaches should maintain at least six feet of separation from others when not on the field of play or otherwise engaged in play/activity, where feasible.

Create reasonable distance between players when explaining drills, rules of the game, or huddling.

Limit the number of players sitting in confined player seating areas (e.g., dugouts) by allowing players to spread out into spectator areas if more space is available.

Prohibit unnecessary physical contact such as high fives, handshake lines, and other physical contact with teammates, opposing teams, coaches, umpires, and fans. Coaches should regularly review physical distancing rules with athletes.

Consider providing physical guides, such as signs and tape on floors or playing fields, to make sure that coaches and players remain at least six feet apart.

Maintain at least six feet of distance between players while participating in the sport whenever possible (e.g., during warm-up, skill-building activities, simulation drills).

