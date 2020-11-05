Cal CB Camryn Bynum Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team
Jake Curtis
Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum was named to the Pac-12 preseason first-team all-conference team announced by the conference on Thursday.
Bynum was the only Cal player named to the first team, which was chosen by a vote of media members.
However, five Cal players were named to the preseason second team: inside linebacker Kuony Deng, running back Christopher Brown Jr., safety Elijah Hicks, offensive tackle Jake Curhan and defensive lineman Brett Johnson.
Cal quarterback Chase Garbers was not on the first or second team, with USC's Kedon Slovis and Arizona State's Jayden Daniels named to the first team and second team, respectively.
Cal players who earned honorable mention by virtue of being on at least four ballots are center Michael Saffell, defensive end Zeandae Johnson and linebacker Cameron Goode.
The preseason Pac-12 all-conference teams
First-team offense
QB Kedon Slovis, USC
RB CJ Verdell, Oregon
RB Max Borghi, Washington State
WR Anon-Ra St. Brown, USC
WR Tyler Vaughns, USC
TE Brant Kulthe, Utah
C Drew Dalman, Stanford
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
OL Abraham Lucas, Washington State
OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
OL Nick Ford, Utah
.
First-team defense
DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
DL Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
DL Jordon Scott, Oregon
DL Jermayne Lole, Arizona State
LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
LB Nate Landman, Colorado
LB Drake Jackson, USC
DB Elijah Molden, Washington
DB Camryn Bynum, California
DB Talanoa Hufanga, USC
DB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon
.
First-team specialists
PK Blake Mazza, Washington State
P Michael Turk, Arizona State
AP Max Borghi, Washington State
.
Second-team offense
QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State
RB Christopher Brown Jr., California
WR Frank Darby, Arizona State
WR Johnny Johnson III, Oregon
TE Cade Otton, Washington
C Orlando Umana, Utah
OL Jake Curhan, California
OL Dohnovan West, Arizona State
OL Foster Sarell, Stanford
OL Simi Moala, Utah
.
Second-team defense
DL Mika Tafua, Utah
DL Thomas Booker, Stanford
DL Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA
DL Brett Johnson, California
LB Kuony Deng, California
LB Jahad Woods, Washington State
LB Ryan Bowman, Washington
DB Jack Jones, Arizona State
DB Elijah Hicks, California
DB Mykael Wright, Oregon
DB Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State
.
Second-team specialists
PK Peyton Henry, Washington
P Ben Griffiths, USC
AP Demetric Felton, UCLA & Britain Covey, Utah (tie)
.
Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport
Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.