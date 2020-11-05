Cal CB Camryn Bynum Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum was named to the Pac-12 preseason first-team all-conference team announced by the conference on Thursday.

Bynum was the only Cal player named to the first team, which was chosen by a vote of media members.

However, five Cal players were named to the preseason second team: inside linebacker Kuony Deng, running back Christopher Brown Jr., safety Elijah Hicks, offensive tackle Jake Curhan and defensive lineman Brett Johnson.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers was not on the first or second team, with USC's Kedon Slovis and Arizona State's Jayden Daniels named to the first team and second team, respectively.

Cal players who earned honorable mention by virtue of being on at least four ballots are center Michael Saffell, defensive end Zeandae Johnson and linebacker Cameron Goode.

The preseason Pac-12 all-conference teams

First-team offense

QB Kedon Slovis, USC

RB CJ Verdell, Oregon

RB Max Borghi, Washington State

WR Anon-Ra St. Brown, USC

WR Tyler Vaughns, USC

TE Brant Kulthe, Utah

C Drew Dalman, Stanford

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

OL Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL Nick Ford, Utah

.

First-team defense

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

DL Jordon Scott, Oregon

DL Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

LB Drake Jackson, USC

DB Elijah Molden, Washington

DB Camryn Bynum, California

DB Talanoa Hufanga, USC

DB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

.

First-team specialists

PK Blake Mazza, Washington State

P Michael Turk, Arizona State

AP Max Borghi, Washington State

.

Second-team offense

QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State

RB Christopher Brown Jr., California

WR Frank Darby, Arizona State

WR Johnny Johnson III, Oregon

TE Cade Otton, Washington

C Orlando Umana, Utah

OL Jake Curhan, California

OL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

OL Foster Sarell, Stanford

OL Simi Moala, Utah

.

Second-team defense

DL Mika Tafua, Utah

DL Thomas Booker, Stanford

DL Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

DL Brett Johnson, California

LB Kuony Deng, California

LB Jahad Woods, Washington State

LB Ryan Bowman, Washington

DB Jack Jones, Arizona State

DB Elijah Hicks, California

DB Mykael Wright, Oregon

DB Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State

.

Second-team specialists

PK Peyton Henry, Washington

P Ben Griffiths, USC

AP Demetric Felton, UCLA & Britain Covey, Utah (tie)

.

