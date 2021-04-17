One NFL Draft Site Has Camryn Bynum Ranked Much Higher Than Others Do

Former Cal cornerback could go in the second round if CBS Sports analyst is correct

Perhaps proving that you can always find an opinion you like if you search long enough on the internet, we find an intriguing assessment of former Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum.

Bynum is generally projected to be selected anywhere from the fourth to the sixth round of the upcoming NFL draft (as we reported earlier this week), with a wide range of possibilities.

But on Friday, CBSSports.com's NFL draft columnist Chris Trapasso came up with an eye-opening assessment of Bynum.

In his ranking of the top 200 NFL draft prospects, he lists Bynum at No. 56, right behind Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham, Jr.

Of course, a ranking on a Big Board like this does not necessarily correspond to when the player is projected to be drafted, but it's usually fairly close. At No. 56, Bynum would be in line to be taken in the second round.

Trapasso admits his selection of Bynum in the top 60 is higher than most analysts place him, and explains his choice this way:

I'll outline the prospects I like more than the consensus in this collection too -- Graham doesn't have high-caliber athletic gifts but is always around the football. Registering 32 pass breakups and eight picks in three seasons at Oregon tells the entire story. Bynum from Cal is a spring-loaded man-to-man cornerback who produced in all four seasons at Cal.

I don't know exactly whether being "spring-loaded" is trait NFL scouts are looking for, but it sounds good.

A more common assessment of Bynum is provided by Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News, who projects Bynum to be taken in the sixth round with the 199th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

Thor Nystrom of Yahoo!, who ranks Bynum as the 17th-best cornerback prospect in the draft, suggesting he will be taken in the mid-to-late rounds.

But there are always surprises. Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins was not projected to get drafted at all by most mock drafts leading up to the 2020 NFL draft, and he ended up being selected in the fourth round by the Atlanta Falcons.

