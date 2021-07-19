Sports Illustrated home
Cal LB Cameron Goode Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Bears' sixth-year senior one of 90 players who are candidates for the award for best defensive player in the country
Cal outside linebacker Cameron Goode was one of 90 players named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. The watch-list announcement was made Monday.

Goode was one of nine Pac-12 players named the the list, including Arizona State linebacker Chase Lucas, Colorado linebacker Nate Landman, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon State linebacker Avery Roberts, USC linebacker Drake Jackson, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Goode is a sixth-year senior who opted to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the pandemic-shortened 2020 season rather than enter the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Goode was named a second-team all-Pac-12 performer in 2020 when he started all four games and had a team-high 8.0 tackles for loss 3.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup.

He has started 26 games over the past four seasons and posted career totals of 125 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and eight quarterback hurries

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 1, 2021, and the three finalists will be announced Nov. 22, 2021.

The winner will be named during ESPN's Football Awards Show on Dec. 9, 2021. 

Cover photo of Cameron Goode by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

