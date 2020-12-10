Wide receiver Trevon Clark Leaves Cal Football Team

FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Cal Football: Trevon Clark `Excused' From Team to Deal with Personal Issues

Senior wide receiver has caught just four passes this season
Author:
Publish date:

Senior wide receiver Trevon Clark has been “excused” from the Cal football for “personal reasons,” coach Justin Wilcox said Wednesday evening.

“Trevon is excused for personal reasons right now and we’ll update you moving forward,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox was not clear about whether he expects Clark to return, but the Bears' season is winding down.

Clark was not listed on this week’s depth chart as the Bears prepare to travel to Washington State to face the Cougars on Saturday night. But he still is on the Bears’ online roster.

Clark has caught 21 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons since arriving from Ventura Junior College. He had just four receptions for 23 yards in three games this season.

Clark did not play last week against Oregon.

The 6-foot-4 native of Victorville in San Bernardino County became a father in the summer of 2019, prior to his first season playing for the Bears.

In his two seasons at Ventura JC, where he was coached by former Cal receiver Geoff McArthur, Clark caught 89 passes for 1,561 yards and 20 touchdowns.

After Washington State, the Bears (1-3) have just one more guaranteed game, Dec. 19 against an undetermined opponent. If Cal wins twice more, it will be bowl eligible at 3-3 but there is no assurance there will be an available post-season game.

Trevon Clark hauls in a pass against Stanford
