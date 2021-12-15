D-lineman Damonic Williams De-Commits from Cal on Eve of Signing Day

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Cal Football: On the Eve of Signing Day, Bears Lose Another -- D-Lineman Damonic Williams

    The three-star interior defensive lineman from SoCal is expected to sign with TCU.
    In the very fluid college football recruiting universe, Cal has suffered a fifth de-commitment from its 2022 class, which be formalized on Wednesday when prospects are free to sign letters of intent.

    Damonic Williams, a 6-foot-1, 314-pound, three-star interior defensive lineman, changed his plans on the eve of signing day, dropping the Bears’ current class size to 11 prospects.

    To be sure, that won’t be the final number on Wednesday. Cal added two players — a wide receiver and a running back — in recent days, and more additions are sure to come.

    In his announcement on social media, Williams wrote: 

    “First I would like to say thank you to my mom for being supportive through this whole process. After much prayer and communication with my family and mentors it has been decided that I do what’s in my best interest and decommit from Cal. I would like to thank the amazing Cal fan base, the coaching staff, coach Wilcox, coach Browning, Coach Benji and Coach Schrider. I wish the Cal staff the best.”

    The first player to commit in this class, Williams now is expected to sign with TCU, led by former Cal coach Sonny Dykes. He is a three-star prospect from Bishop Alemany High in Mission Hills, California.

    Here’s our story from back in January when Williams opted for the Bears.

    Cal still has three defensive linemen/outside linebackers in its class, but none have the girth to play in the middle, where the Bears have been eager to growth their depth. 

