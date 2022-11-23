Can Cal senior safety Daniel Scott fulfill his dream to make it to the NFL?

He’s no sure thing, but all Scott has to do to find confidence is look to his former teammates.

Four of them — all safeties — are active on NFL rosters this season.

Ashtyn Davis of the New York Jets were drafted in the third round in 2020, just ahead of Jaylinn Hawkins in the fourth round by the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2021, Camryn Bynum was selected in the fourth round by the Minnesota Vikings. And last spring, Elijah Hicks went to the Chicago Bears in the seventh round.

Scott, who plays his 49th and final game for the Bears on Friday against UCLA, has had a solid season for a Cal team that has not met expectations.

He is third on the team with 69 tackles, and has a team-leading three interceptions, giving him seven for his Cal career.

Asked about playing in the NFL, Scott says, “That’s the goal.”

He also says he’s not sure what his prospects are for making it. He’s heard from some people that he’ll have a shot, but he isn’t a sure thing to be drafted.

And Scott seems at peace with that.

“I’m the type of guy who keeps putting my head down and working as hard as I can and performing and letting my play do the speech,” he said.

“If I get that shot, awesome. If I don’t, then we pivot and move somewhere else. But I love football ’til I die, so I will continue to run until my wheels fall off.”

Having four ex-teammates as an example and a resource is invaluable, Scott said. They have shown him a path, both through their efforts at Cal and the way they worked at the opportunities they had.

“I think it’s huge. Not only does it show what type of product Cal can produce and continue to develop here,” Scott said. “To see them flourish in the NFL speaks volumes to our program and what we do here. It kind of gives me a more personal understanding.

“Being in the film room with J-Hawk, Ashtyn, Elijah and Cam for years and years just kind of set me the blueprint for how to take business, act like a pro. It’s been huge to build those connections with those guys, to know they’re just a phone call or text away if I ever need help or want to consult about something, means a lot. It truly does.”

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon talks in the video above about how the Bears have been fortunate to have such a deep group of talented defensive backs the past half-dozen years.

“Daniel means the world to us on defense,” Sirmon said. “He’s really the epitome of what we believe we are here. He’s a very tough player, he’s got really nice tools, he plays hard, he’s always available.

“He grew up in this system, was developed in our program and he continues to make plays for us.”

He made two of the bigger ones last Saturday to help the Bears beat Stanford 27-20 in the 125th Big Game.

First, he stripped the ball from a Cardinal ball carrier to trigger the sequence that led to linebacker Jackson Sirmon going 37 yards with a recovered fumble for a touchdown. Then he picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards to set up the Bears’ final touchdown.

Scott talks in the video above about both plays, referring to them as “surreal.”

He also explains how a Pasadena kid has gradually developed an affinity for the Bay Area.

"I’ve loved every part of being in the Bay, being in Berkeley and utilizing all the services and networks that we have.”

Cover photo of Cal safety Daniel Scott, right, by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo