Cal Kicker Dario Longhetto Says He Can Hit Field Goals from 60 Yards and Beyond

You don't talk much about place-kickers unless there is a problem, and Cal seems to have no problem with that aspect of the game, because Dario Longhetto has been one of the most impressive performers during Cal's spring workouts.

He's making kicks from long range during practice and in last Saturday's simulated scrimmage, he made all three of his field-goal attempts, including one from 50 yards and another from 53. And the 53-yarder made it with plenty of room to spare.

So how far can he kick a field goal during a game?

"I'm comfortable with them sending me out there for anything," he said.

Sixty yards?

"Yeah, definitely," he said.

Beyond 60?

"If I have the wind behind me, I think I could put one through beyond that as well, yeah," he said.

He made 11-of-14 field goals in 2021, including a kick of 52 yards. He barely missed a 55-yard attempt in the closing seconds against Washington that would have won the game. Instead the Bears lost in overtime.

Longhetto has been booming them in practice, getting the ball up quickly as well as getting good distance.

A lot of factors go into improving a kicker's range.

"A lot of lifting, plyometrics, stretching, all that stuff, along with the mental game, and getting more comfortable," said Longhetto, a fifth-year senior who will be the Bears' primary place-kicker for the third straight season in 2022.

Two years ago Longhetto and the Bears had problems with kicks getting blocked, with his only PAT miss and only field-goal miss coming on boots that were blocked. But since moving the ball placement from seven yards behind the line to eight two years ago, those issues seem to have vanished.

"I'm pretty sure that's what they do in the NFL too," said Longhetto of the eight-yard placement, "so if I get the call, so something else can say, I don't have to switch when I get to the NFL; I've been doing eight yards for a while now."

Kicking distance is particularly important on kickoffs, and Longhetto is scheduled to handle that chore again this season. Last season 19 of his 55 kickoffs went for touchbacks, and Cal would like for him to improve his touchback percentage. He seems to be kicking long enough now to do just that.

Of course, none of these spring kicks count. What he does in the fall when they're keeping score is what matters.

