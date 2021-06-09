Lions GM Notes Jared Goff Bounced Back From Tough Times at Cal

Detroit administrators are trying to build up former Golden Bears quarterback by giving him a say in what the team is doing.

Former Cal star Jared Goff dealt with plenty of adversity with the Rams the past two seasons, but administrators with his new team, the Detroit Lions, note that Goff has performed well after experiencing tough times in the past, including his time at Cal.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who was the Rams' college scouting director when Los Angeles drafted Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, said Goff was underrated out of high school and came into a challenging situation at Cal.

"I remember going through the (scouting) process on him coming out and he actually didn't go to Cal regarded where he thought he should have been regarded," Holmes told The Detroit News this week. "He had a chip on his shoulder coming into Cal. He went to a — let's just say a bad Cal team. I think they only won one game that first year. He had a chip on his shoulder and got them up to a bowl victory as he exited.”

Indeed, Cal went 1-11 in 2013 with Goff as its starting quarterback as a true freshman under coach Sonny Dykes. In Goff's final season at Cal in 2015, the Bears went 8-5 and won a bowl game.

"His '16 season, let's just call it a bad situation he was put in,” Holmes told the News, referring to the fact that the Rams lost all seven of the games Goff started as a rookie. “They labeled him a bust, so, you know, chip on his shoulder going into '17. Then, obviously, you know how things went down (this offseason), so I think he's got another chip on his shoulder, where hopefully not only the change of scenery, but I think we're getting Jared right at the right time."

The Lions are trying to build Goff back up to the player he was in 2018, when he led the Rams to a Super Bowl berth and earned his second Pro Bowl selection.

Holmes has no specific expectation for Goff in 2021.

"I just want him to be comfortable and enjoy it," Holmes told the News. "I think that's what he's showing out there in these OTAs and hopefully we'll see this in minicamp. You know, I like the approach (coach) Dan (Campbell) has taken with him. It's like, 'Hey man, you're the starter and this is your team. Go compete, practice and make sure practice is how you want practice to be.' To give him that kind of ownership I think has been big for him and I think he's really enjoying that breath of fresh air."

Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn are trying to involve Goff in the decision-making, making him feel like he is controlling the process.

"Dan and A-Lynn have really empowered me," Goff said, according to the News. "What do I want? What do I like? What do I want to see? How do we want to do things? And they're kind of constantly bouncing things off me, and I'm constantly bouncing things off them. I think that's been a healthy relationship, and something that's fun for me to experience and be a part of. Guys are really wanting to hear from me, and wanting to hear what I like."

Goff uses the word “fun” often these days. Clearly it was not fun in the latter stages of the 2020 season, when the Rams seemed to lose their faith in Goff, ultimately trading Goff to the Lions in a deal that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams.

"I think that's been a healthy relationship and something that's been fun for me to experience and be a part of guys that are really wanting to hear from me and wanting to hear what I like," Goff said this week, according to ESPN.

It sounded as though Goff was being critical of his situation with the Rams, but he added that is not the case.

“I don’t want this to turn into I'm saying this in regards to anything that's happened in my past, it's just been fun to be a part of that. There were times where it was like that in the past and there weren't times where it was like in the past, it's a little bit of both," Goff said, according to ESPN. "For this to start off on that foot, I think is the best thing I can say. It's been fun. It's been really cool and I've had a lot of fun having that ownership and being able to really use my strengths and use my knowledge and use what I know, and at the same time continue to learn from these guys."

Lions tight end DJ Hockenson spoke highly of Goff during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday,

“Jared is my dog. He’s a great dude,” Hockenson said, according to 247Sports. “He came in, and I threw with him a couple of times this offseason out in LA. That guy just has a different mentality. I’ve been excited to have him, seeing the throws he’s made in seven-on-seven, seeing what kind of person he is and how he sees the game. There’s nothing like it. I really am excited to have him as my quarterback. The reads that he’s made, the reads that he’s done have been special. I know that guy is ready to go.”

The key phrase here is this: "That guy just has a different mentality."

Indeed Goff seems to carry himself differently than other NFL quarterbacks, and the Lions' idea of empowering him seems like a good approach.

.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport