The Philadelphia Eagles issued a punishment Friday to wide receiver DeSean Jackson for his anti-Semitic messages on social media last week, and the former Cal star took steps to demonstrate he wants to make amends by talking with a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor.

The Eagles did not specific the punishment but NFL sources told SI.com it was a fine. No word on the amount.

In their news release, the Eagles said Jackson accepted his punishment.

“We have penalized DeSean Jackson for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized,” the news release said.

The team said it has had multiple conversations with Jackson this week and the two have developed “a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must commit to supporting his words with actions.”

Here is the Eagles' full statement:

Jackson caused a tidal wave of criticism after posting on his Instagram page comments attributed to Adolf Hitler and stating “(White Jews) will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were.”

While offensive, the quote actually was not accurately attributed to Hitler, but came from a test published years after the Nazi leader’s death.

Jackson apologized twice after the incident, calling his original posts "insensitive and ill-informed."

"My intention was to uplift, unite and encourage our culture with positivity and light. Unfortunately, that did not happen," Jackson wrote. "I unintentionally hurt the Jewish community in the process and for that I am sorry. Now, more than ever, we must work together to end discrimination of all types and against all people and communities."

Jackson met Thursday with an anti-Semitic group then on Friday had a video conversation with Edward Mosberg, a Holocaust survivor.

Jackson thanked Mosberg in an Instagram post and said, “I’m taking this time to continue with educating myself and bridging the gap between two different cultures, communities and religions. LOVE 2 ALL!!!! TO BE CONTINUED . . .”

The Eagles sound likely to keep the three-time Pro Bowl selection on their roster, commenting, “We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself,” the statement read, “but we all understand there is a lot of work to be done.”

