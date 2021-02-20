FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Ex-Cal Star DeSean Jackson Released by Eagles, but He's Not Retiring

The 34-year-old wide receiver plans to play in 2021 for another team
The Philadelphia Eagles released former Cal wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Friday, but Jackson made it clear he does not plan to retire.

The release of Jackson comes as no surprise, and neither does his desire to play for another team in 2021, both of which were reported here a week ago.

He turned 34 years old in December and he was limited to eight games in 2019 and 2020 combined because of injuries. But in the one game he played in the second half of the 2020 season, Jackson demonstrated he is still a deep threat, catching an 81-yard touchdown pass. Even after a severe ankle injury knocked him out for nearly all of the season, Jackson said he wanted to return in 2021.

And he reiterated that desire in an Instagram post on Friday in which he announced that he was being released, saying, "The best Deep threat in NFL history!! Coming to a city near you!!" 

jackson instagram

Jackson had three seasons remaining on his Eagles contract, but 2020 reportedly was the last season in which his salary was guaranteed. The 2022 and 2023 years in the deal were voided when Jackson did not get a contract extension. He earned about $8.6 million in 2020.

According to overthecap.com, the Eagles will save about $4.8 million against the salary cap by releasing Jackson, and the Eagles are still facing cap problems.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Jackson led the league in yards per reception four times, the last time as recently as 2018. Jackson has the most touchdown receptions of 60 yards or more in NFL history, and he ranks sixth all-time in career yards per reception, according to ESPN.

After two seasons with Tampa Bay, Jackson returned to the Eagles in 2019. He played just three games in 2019 before a core muscle injury ended his season and required surgery.

His 2020 season was limited to five games because of a hamstring injury that was later followed by an ankle injury. Jackson played just one game after suffering his Oct. 22 ankle injury, and in that on game -- a Dec. 27 game against Dallas -- he was targeted just once. But that one target resulted in an 81-yard touchdown catch.

Jackson spent eight years with the Eagles, and he is third all-time in Eagles history in career receiving yards with 6,512, behind only Harold Carmichael and Pete Retzlaff.

The release of Jackson comes after the Eagles' trade of quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. 

Jackson played for Cal from 2005 through 2007 before becoming a second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Photo of DeSean Jackson by Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport 

Football

