ESPN Proposes Bold Move for Packers: Trade Aaron Rodgers

ESPN came up with bold, out-of-the-box moves for all 32 NFL teams, and the bold move proposed for the Green Bay Packers was to trade former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

All indications are that Rodgers will opt to stay with the Packers for 2022, but he still has yet to announce whether he wants to remain in Green Bay, request a trade or retire from football. A decision is expected any day now, but fans are getting itchy for a response from Rodgers, who won his fourth MVP award this season at the age of 37.

In the meantime, ESPN offers some pretty good logic as to why the Packers might want to consider trading their star, even though Packer officials have stated again and again they will do everything they can to keep him.

There's debate about whether the Packers would trade Rodgers if he requested a trade, but that's not part of the ESPN reasoning, which is laid out here:

Trade Aaron Rodgers. Whether the Packers even have a choice here is up for debate, but pulling the trigger on a Rodgers trade would qualify as a bold move, regardless of the situation. At this point, allowing Rodgers to play elsewhere is a culmination of two storylines. One, the Jordan Love bill is finally due. The Packers made their bed two years ago by drafting Love and upsetting Rodgers. Second, 2021 was supposed to be the Packers' year. It was Rodgers and Davante Adams' self-proclaimed "Last Dance." Considering all of the team's impending free agents and its cap-space situation, it would take a miracle for the 2022 roster to be up to par with the 2021 roster -- a roster that still fell short of the NFC Championship Game. Rodgers was already disgruntled playing the 2021 season, and it's tough to imagine he would be willing to do that again with a theoretically weaker roster. It's time for the Packers to move on to the next era and build for the future, and Rodgers would earn them a huge return.

Rodgers is expected to make a decision within the next week or two so the Packers can address their many other roster concerns as they battle the salary cap. Gutekunst has said the other roster concerns can't be decided until the Rodgers issue is settled, but Rodgers may want to know Davante Adams' status for next season before he decides. Adams is scheduled to become a free agent.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

