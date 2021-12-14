Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Cal LB Evan Tattersall Enters Transfer Portal

    He began the 2021 season as a starter but was replaced in the fifth game
    Evan Tattersall, who started five games at inside linebacker for Cal this season, has entered the transfer portal, according to a Rivals Portal twitter announcement on Tuesday.

    Tattersall, who has two seasons of college eligibility remaining, becomes the sixth Cal player to enter the transfer portal in the past few weeks

    Tattersall started two of Cal's four games in 2020, when he recorded 15 tackles and two quarterback hurries. He also blocked a punt.

    When Kuony Deng was moved from inside linebacker to outside linebacker following the 2020 season, Tattersall was penciled in as Deng's replacement as a starter at inside linebacker.

    Tattersall started the first four games of the 2021 season, but Cal was not getting the production out of that position that it typically gets. He averaged 4.0 tackles over those first four games. Tattersall was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Trey Paster in the fifth game, against Washington State. Paster had been moved from safety to inside linebacker following the 2020 season.

    Tattersall made one more start during the 2021 season, and that was against Arizona in the ninth game of the season, when 24 Cal players, including 10 starters, were ineligible to play because of COVID protocols.

    In the games against UCLA and Stanford, Nate Ructhcena occupied the starting inside linebacker spot that had been Tattersall's when the season began. Freshman Femi Oladejo also received more playing time at inside linebacer late in the season.

    In 2019, Tattersall suffered a scary injury while covering a kickoff against USC.  He had to be carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. But he was soon released from the hospital and resumed contact later that season.

    Cover photo of Evan Tatterall by Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

