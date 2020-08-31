SI.com
Who Is the Highest Rated Ex-Cal Player in Madden 21?

Saints defensive end Cameron JordanPhoto by Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

As we all know, the true value of an NFL player is measured by his Madden 21 rating. 

OK, maybe the final word on a player's talent is not be provided by a video game, but Electronic Arts does seem to do its homework. It apparently "uses secret formulas to convert combine statistics into a rating, and the formulas are tweaked from year to year. Less tangible attributes like accuracy or tackling ability are based on a mix of scouting reports and game footage," according to Business Insider.

It rates each player on a slew of categories, starting with the basics such as speed, strength and agility but also including a bunch of esoteric categories, such as change-of-direction rating and stiff-arm rating and on and on.

The highest rated Madden 21 player overall is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has a rating of 99.

So how did former Cal players rate in this year's Madden game, which was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 28?   Two players tied for the highest rating among ex-Cal players, and I think you'll be surprised by one of them.

We will first count down the 12 former Cal players with the highest Madden 21 ratings, then we will list all 23 former Golden Bears who received a Madden 21 rating.

No. 12 -- Patrick Laird, running back, Miami Dolphins. Rating: 69

Laird made the Dolphins' roster last year as an undrafted ree agent. We will see if he makes the 53-man roster this year.

.

No. 11 -- Ashtyn Davis, safety, New York Jets. Rating: 71

Davis has yet to play in NFL game, but the talk out of New York is that Davis will get playing time on defense and on special teams.

.

No. 10 -- Tyson Alualu, defensive end Pittsburgh Steelers. Rating: 72

tyson alualu marcus Mariota christopher hanewinckel
Tyson Alualu (94) with Marcus Mariota - Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel, USA Today

.

The 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft, Alualu has made 99 NFL starts, although his playing time has decreased in recent years.

.

No. 9 -- Bryan Anger, punter, Houston Texans. Rating: 73

Anger is one of the few pro punters who was taken in the draft, going in the third round in 2012, and he led the NFL in punting average in 2013.

.

No. 8 -- Jared Goff, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams. Rating: 76

Last year, after reaching the Super Bowl, Goff had a Madden rating of 83. He has dropped this year an is , Goff was rated as the No. 11 quarterback with an 83 score. This year, he is tied New Orleans back-up Jameis Winston and Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow for the 22nd-highest quarterback rating. 

.

No. 7 -- DeSean Jackson, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles. Rating: 83

At age 33, Jackson still has a speed rating of 95, an agility rating of 94 and an acceleraion rating of 93.  In other words, he's still fast.

.

No. 6 -- Marvin Jones Jr., wide receiver, Detroit Lions. Rating: 85

Marvin Jones Raj Mehta
Marvin Jones Jr. - Photo by Raj Mehta - USA Today

.

Jones' 96 rating for spectaular catches reminds us of the amazing grabs he made while at Cal, earning recognition despite being the wide receiver opposite Keenan Allen at Cal.

.

No. 4 (tie) -- Alex Mack, center, Atlanta Falcons. Rating: 89

Mack is said to be on the downside of his career, but he is still among the top centers in Madden 21. An awareness rating of 95 helps Mack, a first-round pick in 2009 and a six-time Pro Bowler. 

.

No. 4 (tie) -- Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers. Rating: 89

Not even in the top three among former Cal players, Rodgers' Madden rating has dropped. But he is still ranked sixth among all NFL quarterbacks, behind Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Lamar Jakson.

.

No. 3 -- Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers. Rating: 92

Allen is up four rating points from last season and is tied for the seventh-best wide reeiver rating. Only a third-round pick in 2013, Allen has been named to three Pro Bowls.

.

No. 1 (tie) -- Cameron Jordan, defensive end, New Orleans Saints. Rating: 96

Not a big surprise that Jordan, who had 15.5 sacks last season, is tied for the top spot among Cal alumni and after improving five rating spots from Madden 20.  He is the third-highest-rated defensive end.

.

No. 1 (tie) -- Mitchell Schwartz, offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs. Rating: 96

mitchell schwartz kirby lee
Mitchell Schwartz - Photo by Kirby Lee, USA Today

.

Raise your hand if you pegged Schwartz to be tied for the highest rated ex-Cal player. This is actually the second year in a row that he is the highest rated former Golden Bears player, although his rating improved by three points over last year's rating.

.

The complete list of Cal players who are rated on Madden 21:

Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Chiefs -- 96

Cameron Jordan, DE, Saints - 96

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers -- 92

Alex Mak, C, Falcons -- 89

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers -- 89

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions -- 85

DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles -- 83

Jared Goff, quarterback, Rams -- 76

Bryan Anger, P, Taxans -- 73

Tyson Alualu, DE, Steelers -- 72

Ashtyn Davis, S, Jets -- 71

Patrick Laird, RB, Dolphins -- 69

Chad Hansen, WR, Texans -- 67

Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Panthers -- 66

Richard Rodgers, TE, Washington -- 65

Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Falcons -- 64

Stephen Anderson, TE, Chargers -- 64

Devante Downs, LB, Giants -- 64

Patrick Mekari, OT, Ravens -- 63

Evan Weaver, LB, Cardinals -- 61

Davis Webb, QB, Bills -- 53

Nick Sundberg, LS, Washington -- 49

L.P. LaDouceur, LS, Cowboys -- 37

