Cal football camp opens Friday at 9:30 a.m. and practices at Memorial Stadium will be open to all through Aug. 23.

The Bears begin their season Sept. 3 at home against UC Davis, and Friday begins their preparation for the Aggies and 11 more regular-season opponents.

Every fall camp practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. and workouts are expected to last about 90 minutes.

The team’s only off days during the next two-plus weeks will be next Tuesday, Aug. 9, Sunday, August 14 and Sunday, Aug. 21.

Admission to practice is free and fans should enter Memorial Stadium through Gate 2 located in the Northwest corner of the stadium and proceed to the concourse level through Stairwell 6 to available seating on the west side of the stadium in Sections E, EE, F, FF, G and GG. All other sections of the stadium including the field and North Tunnel will be closed to public access.

Practices beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 24 through game week leading to the UC Davis opener will be closed to the public.

The Bears, coming off a 5-7 season in 2021, will have lots of new faces, including at quarterback, where three-year starter Chase Garbers has exited.

Cal was projected to finish ninth in the Pac-12 by a preseason vote of media members who cover the league. The vote did not distinguish teams in the North and South divisions because the conference championship game this season will match the teams with the two best records, regardless of division.

The Bears will play seven games this season at Memorial Stadium, including their conference opener vs. Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 24. Other home games include visits by Washington on Oct. 22, Oregon on Oct. 29, Stanford on Nov. 19 and UCLA on Friday, Nov. 25 in the regular-season finale.

Two high-profile road games are trips to Notre Dame on Sept. 17 — just the fifth all-time meeting between the Bears and Fighting Irish — and USC on Nov. 5.

Cover photo of Cal's Memorial Stadium

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo