NFL Fantasy Experts High on Ex-Cal Star Marvin Jones Jr. This Week

Fantasy pickings for former Cal players in the NFL are slim this weekend.

That's partly because quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers played Thursday, quarterback Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams have a bye this week, and the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Richard Rodgers also have off this week.

But one ex-Golden Bears player did get some mention: Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr..

Although Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano did not mention Jones in his wide receivers list in the video above, two Fantasy experts suggested starting Jones this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Maybe that's because Jones had two touchdown receptions last week. Or maybe it's because the Lions' top receiver, Kenny Golladay, is out, leaving more targets for Jones. Or maybe it's because the Vikings rank 30th of the 32 NFL teams in passing yards allowed per game.

It is noteworthy that former Cal wide receiver Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers is ranked the No. 1 wide receiver by ESPN in PPR (points per reception) and No. 3 in non-PPR, while Jones is 19th and 16th in those categories, respectively. Allen will go against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but Jones is the player a couple of the Fantasy experts picked out because he faces a more generous pass defense.

Adam Rank of NFL.com lists Jones as one of the six wide receivers that Fantasy players should start this weekend. He says this about Jones' prospects against the Vikings:

The Vikings have allowed 15 touchdowns to receivers this season. That’s the highest total this season. Jones had more than a fourth of that total in one game against the Vikings last year. Although that’s the kind of thing that haunts you. Like there’s this hole I nearly aced a few months ago. I haven’t hit that green in regulation since that time. Maybe a few times here or there. But we should have confidence in Jones, who has scored at least 13 fantasy points in back-to-back games. He had close to 20 fantasy points in a tough matchup against the Colts last week. And with Kenny Golladay out this week, I expect Jones to be the target leader for the Lions. I also have a deep sleeper for the Lions in this game. Hit me up on Twitter and I’ll give it to you.

The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer put Jones among his seven wide receivers that he labeled "stronger starts" this week. He offered this assessment:

Marvin Jones Jr. Lions (at MIN). He needs to keep acting like their No. 1 after a slow first half, and the matchup is terrific for a streaky player.

Yahoo's Dalton Del Don suggests starting Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall instead of Jones, but mentions Jones in his assessment:

Hall is a good athlete, showed up an improved player this season, and is looking at an extended opportunity with Kenny Golladay out (Hall had the 10th-most air yards last week after replacing Kenny G.) He’s a sleeper this week against a beatable Minnesota defense (Marvin Jones should also see increased targets, but he’s looked a step slow all season and ranks #96 in yards per route run). Of course, all bets are off if Chase Daniel has to start instead of Matthew Stafford.

Stafford's status is the other variable regarding Jones' prospects this week. Stafford is on the COVID-19 injured reserve list because of close contact to a high-risk individual. But he would make him eligible to come off the list Sunday to play the Vikings if he tests negative.

None of the other major Fantasy experts mention any former Cal players.

.

