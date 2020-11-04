SI.com
CalSportsReport
Cal Football: Family Reunion on Saturday When the Sirmons Convene at Memorial Stadium

Jeff Faraudo

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon’s nephew, Washington quarterback Jacob Sirmon, may or not play when the team meet in Saturday night’s Pac-12 opener at Memorial Stadium.

UW coach Jimmy Lake has not publicly revealed which of four quarterbacks will start against the Bears.

Less talked about but probably more significant is that Sirmon’s son, Jackson, will start at linebacker for the Huskies.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound redshirt sophomore, Jackson played in last year’s game at Husky Stadium, where the Bears sculpted a 20-19 victory. Peter Sirmon recalls his son playing some linebacker, special teams and even fullback. The stats show Jackson had three tackles and one carry for minus-6 yards.

This year Jackson is a starter on defense, so his involvement figures to be more significant.

Either way, Dad is interested, of course.

But while Jackson and the UW defense are on the field, Peter will be busy with his own defense on the Cal sideline.

*** Peter Sirmon talks about how even during the game, it will be tough for him to focus on his son's play:

“When Cal has the ball, it’s my opportunity to coach and to correct and to try to look ahead,” he said, adding that depending on the length of the Bears’ possession there could be a chance to sneak a peek at his son.

“I love my son more than anything, but when I’m defensive coordinator and coaching the linebackers my job is to help this team win and I’ll visit with him after the game.”

Peter Sirmon, who played linebacker at Oregon alongside Cal coach Justin Herbert and then spent seven seasons in the NFL, said he’s proud of how hard his son has worked at his craft.

“Football’s important to him so I’m happy he’s getting the opportunity to earn that position,” Peter said. “It’s up to him to go out there and continue to perform and I know he’s excited about getting out there.”

Peter Sirmon said Saturday won’t be awkward, but he allowed, “I don’t necessarily enjoy competing against him. It’s exciting to watch him play.”

Peter said he visits on the phone with his son on a regular basis.

“We do talk,” he said. “I can’t think of anything in my life or his life that would prevent us from talking. The rivalry certainly will not. I try to listen to how he thinks he’s doing . . . just Dad stuff.”

Jackson Sirmon said their conversations have one taboo topic.

"We don't talk about Cal/Washington ever," Jackson said, according to Cal’s athletic website. "We talk football, but we don't focus on our teams and playing each other too much. We focus on being father/son. I'm excited for the game this year. It'll be fun.”

.

