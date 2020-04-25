CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Evan Weaver Finally Taken by Arizona in Sixth Round of the NFL Draft

Jeff Faraudo

The wait was long for Evan Weaver.

The former Cal linebacker, who led the nation in tackles and was named a consensus first-team All-American last fall, finally was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Weaver, a native of Spokane, Wash., was taken with the 202nd overall pick.

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Weaver is the third Golden Bears player drafted this weekend, joining safety Ashtyn Davis, who went at No. 68 overall in the third round to the New York Jets on Friday night. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was a surprise fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, chosen at No. 134 overall.

Weaver still was available on Day 3 of the draft because many teams weren’t sold on his athleticism, including a 4.76 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

Consistently projected as a fifth- through seventh-round draft pick, he was the 25th linebacker chosen, the 10th inside linebacker.

ESPN's pre-draft analysis sums up what the skeptics were thinking:

"Weaver is a strong square-up tackler who tracks the ball well and does an above-average job of sifting through traffic between the tackles. He has slightly below average top-end speed, but he chases with excellent effort. He has the tools and the mentality to develop into a core special teams' player in the NFL."

Weaver’s counter to the doubters was consistent high-level production over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder, who came to Cal as a three-star defensive end, had 159 tackles as a junior in 2018 and led all of FBS last season with a school-record 182 tackles.

He had three games with at least 20 tackles in 2019.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox has said all season he believes there is a place for Weaver in the NFL.

“No, I don't have a doubt. He’ll play. It’ll be the right fit, the right place. You cannot deny production,” Wilcox said. “The game of football on defense is don’t let the other team go that way and cross that line. So you tackle them to prevent them from doing that.

“If that’s what you’re looking for, it’s hard to deny.”

The Cardinals chose defensive players with four of their first five picks. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a fellow consensus first-team All-American, was the team's first-round selection, followed by defensive linemen Leki Fotu of Utah and Rashard Lawrence of LSU in the fourth round. 

Weaver is the 10th Cal linebacker drafted since 2000, joining Devante Downs (2018-7th round), Khairi Fortt (2014-4th round), Michal Kendricks (2012-2nd round), Mike Mohamed (2011-6th round), Desmond Bishop (2007-6th round), Ryan Riddle (2005-6th round), Tully Banta-Cain (2003-7th round), Scott Fujita (2002-5th round) and Sekou Sanyika (2000-7th round).

*** Here is Weaver talking after Cal's victory in the Redbox Bowl:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where will Evan Weaver be chosen in the NFL draft?

NFL scouts may be unconvinced, but Evan Weaver has been productive at every level so far

Jeff Faraudo

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was a surprise fourth-round pick

Jaylinn Hawkins led the Pac-12 with six interceptions in 2018

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Ashtyn Davis Taken by Jets in Third Round of NFL Draft; Quotes Added

Davis was the sixth safety taken in the NFL draft; Evan Weaver still waiting

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: First-Round Picks May Affect Ashtyn Davis' Draft Status

Updated mock drafts put Davis lower than previously anticipated

Jake Curtis

Safety Ashtyn Davis Expected to be First Cal Player Taken in NFL Draft

Hurdler-turned-safety expected to be the first Cal player to go in NFL draft

Jeff Faraudo

NFL Draft: Three Pac-12 Players Taken in First Round

SEC sets a record with 15 first-round selections on Thursday

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Safety Hunter Barth Commits to Cal for 2021

Arizona athlete is the seventh player to commit to Cal

Jake Curtis

Cal Coach Justin Wilcox Gives Pre-Draft Scouting Reports on 3 Golden Bears

Ashtyn Davis and Evan Weaver most likely to be drafted this weekend

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: You Can Bet on Whether Ashtyn Davis Will Be First Safety Taken in NFL Draft

Sports Illustrated provides an NFL gambling guide for those who want to put their money where their mouth is

Jake Curtis

NFL Draft: Cal's Ashtyn Davis Plans to Give First-Round Value to Team That Takes Him

Former Bears safety answers questions about his preparation for the draft

Jake Curtis