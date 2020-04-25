Cal Football: Evan Weaver Finally Taken by Arizona in Sixth Round of the NFL Draft

The wait was long for Evan Weaver.

The former Cal linebacker, who led the nation in tackles and was named a consensus first-team All-American last fall, finally was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Weaver, a native of Spokane, Wash., was taken with the 202nd overall pick.

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Weaver is the third Golden Bears player drafted this weekend, joining safety Ashtyn Davis, who went at No. 68 overall in the third round to the New York Jets on Friday night. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was a surprise fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, chosen at No. 134 overall.

Weaver still was available on Day 3 of the draft because many teams weren’t sold on his athleticism, including a 4.76 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

Consistently projected as a fifth- through seventh-round draft pick, he was the 25th linebacker chosen, the 10th inside linebacker.

ESPN's pre-draft analysis sums up what the skeptics were thinking:

"Weaver is a strong square-up tackler who tracks the ball well and does an above-average job of sifting through traffic between the tackles. He has slightly below average top-end speed, but he chases with excellent effort. He has the tools and the mentality to develop into a core special teams' player in the NFL."

Weaver’s counter to the doubters was consistent high-level production over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder, who came to Cal as a three-star defensive end, had 159 tackles as a junior in 2018 and led all of FBS last season with a school-record 182 tackles.

He had three games with at least 20 tackles in 2019.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox has said all season he believes there is a place for Weaver in the NFL.

“No, I don't have a doubt. He’ll play. It’ll be the right fit, the right place. You cannot deny production,” Wilcox said. “The game of football on defense is don’t let the other team go that way and cross that line. So you tackle them to prevent them from doing that.

“If that’s what you’re looking for, it’s hard to deny.”

The Cardinals chose defensive players with four of their first five picks. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a fellow consensus first-team All-American, was the team's first-round selection, followed by defensive linemen Leki Fotu of Utah and Rashard Lawrence of LSU in the fourth round.

Weaver is the 10th Cal linebacker drafted since 2000, joining Devante Downs (2018-7th round), Khairi Fortt (2014-4th round), Michal Kendricks (2012-2nd round), Mike Mohamed (2011-6th round), Desmond Bishop (2007-6th round), Ryan Riddle (2005-6th round), Tully Banta-Cain (2003-7th round), Scott Fujita (2002-5th round) and Sekou Sanyika (2000-7th round).

*** Here is Weaver talking after Cal's victory in the Redbox Bowl: