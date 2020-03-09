CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: How Long Will It Take Chase Garbers to Grasp New Offense?

Jake Curtis

Every Cal offensive player needs to learn the new system being installed by offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, but it is partcularly important that the quarterback be familiar with every aspect of the offense.

That means Chase Garbers must know the offense inside and out, to the point where he doesn't have to think about the sytem and can just read and react. Garbers and Musgrave are figuratively tied at the hip and must become one offensive mind. This takes time.

The 2019 season was his third in the offense installed by Beau Baldwin, and the turning point came in the fourth game of that season, a 28-20 road victory over Mississippi. He was impressive the rest of the season.

Now he must learn another offense. How long will it take Garbers to feel comfortable in Musgrave's system? He is saying all the right things, studying film of teams Musgrave previously coached and noting that he is not having trouble learning the new system, although only a small portion has been installed so far.

But there are obvious adjustments. The most noticeable is working from under center, which is part of the Musgrave package. Garbers admits he has not been under center for any appreciable about of time in his football career.

"No," he said. "High school I was all shotgun, and then we were under center about 15, 20 percent with coach [Beau] Baldwin [last year's Cal offensive coordinator], primarily run plays and play-action, but it's a little different taking a five- or seven-step drop from under center. I haven't done it since youth football training."

And that is just the most obvious aspect Garbers must get used to. It seems unreasonable that he feel completely in command of the new offense by the time the 2020 opener against UNLV rolls around. It would be optimistic to think he would have it by the Pac-12 opener against Utah, which is the fourth game.

Garbers is not starting from scratch, though. He is a sharp guy, and he has two seasons as a starting quarterbak under his belt. Maybe he can internalize the new offense faster than we expect. 

But it is going to take time. It might not even be until 2021 that he has total command of the offense. If Garbers is still around, that is.

Garbers has the physical attributes of an NFL quarterback. Of course, if he is effective enough in 2020 to enter the 2021 NFL Draft it would mean he has learned the Musgrave offense quickly.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Matt Bradley Named to All-Pac-12 Second Team

Oregon guard Payton Prithard earns Pac-12 player of the year

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Is RB Coach Aristotle Thompson Ready for FBS Level?

Thompson takes over a vital role with the Bears

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball: One Shot Changed the Picture for UCLA, Oregon, USC

What will the results of the conference tournament mean for the Pac-12?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Will Zach Angelillo's Switch to Fullback Make Him a Star?

Offensive system of new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave makes Angelillo valuable

Jake Curtis

by

Cramartin

Cal Football: RB Coach Aristotle Thompson Pleased Angelillo Switched to 'Good Side of Life'

Will energy and enthusiasm of new assistant coach rub off on Cal players?

Jake Curtis

by

Cramartin

Cal Football: Bears Get Another Local Commitment for 2021: DE Akili Calhoun Jr.

Can Cal attract all the best players from the Bay Area?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bill Musgrave Brings Back the Fullback Position

Will the use of a fullback make Cal a more successful offensive team?

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Cal-Oregon State Game Thread

Final regular-season game for both teams before next week's Pac-12 tournament

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Will Elijah Hicks Replace Evan Weaver as the Voice of the Team?

Hicks' position has changed, but he remains a passionate player willing to say what he thinks

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: LB Tattersall All the Way Back After Scary Injury

Will redshirt sophomore land the starting spot vacated by Evan Weaver's departure?

Jake Curtis