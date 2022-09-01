Skip to main content

Chase Garbers Added to Raiders' Practice Squad

Ex-Cal QB remains with Las Vegas organization; Patrick Laird, Davis Webb also join practice squads
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Cal quarterback Chase Garbers did not make the Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster, but he is staying with the Raiders' organization after signing with the Raiders' practice squad on Wednesday.

Each NFL team can add up to 16 players to its practice squad, and it keeps players in their system, eligible to be promoted to the active roster, typically when injuries occur to frontline players.

Garbers was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after the completion of the 2022 NFL draft. He got a lot of playing time in the Raiders' four preseason games,  and was 24-for-40 for 248 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in those games. He also rushed for 44 rushing yards last week, but he was sacked twice last week and twice on Friday in the final exhibition game.

As the Raiders' No. 3 quarterback, Garbers figured to have an outside chance to make the Raiders' regular-season roster, but the Raiders decided to keep only two quarterbacks -- starter Derek Carr and backup Jarrett Stidham.

Two other former Cal players also signed with practice squads on Wednesday.

---Quarterback Davis Webb signed with the Giants practice squad. He was outstanding in the Giants' final regular-season game, completing 30 of 38 passes with a touchdown pass and no interceptions.  But like Garbers, Webb was a victim of the Giants' decision to keep just two quarterbacks -- Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

The 27-year-old Webb has spent most of his professional career on practice squads of various NFL teams. He spent most of the past three seasons on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, but he did get his first regular-season playing time last year.  He played three plays in mopup time, the last two of which were kneel-downs.

Apparently Webb spent Wednesday evening watching U.S. Open tennis, giving props to Serena Williams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

---Running back Patrick Laird signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early August, but was released in the final cutdown on Tuesday.  He joined the Buccaneers' practice squad on Wednesday.

He has played in regular-season games each of the past three seasons, including six games last year for the Miami Dolphins, when he ran the ball once for 4 yards.  He has played in 37 NFL games, including four starts, in his pro career.

.

Cover photo of Chase Garbers by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising tries to elude Ohio State pass rush.
Football

Utah is Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By Jeff Faraudo
Cal goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg
Other Sports

Adrian Weinberg's Big Summer Provides Momentum for Cal Water Polo Season

By Jeff Faraudo
Justin Wilcox Kirby Lee 4
Football

Cal 2022 Football Preview -- Part 3: The 10 Questions

By Jake Curtis
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix
Football

Pac-12 Football Picks: Can Utah and Oregon Elevate the Pac-12's Status in SEC Country?

By Jeff Faraudo
Chase Garbers Stephen R Sylvanie 3
Football

Raiders Waive QB Chase Garbers; Elijah Hicks Makes Bears' Roster

By Jake Curtis
Jack Plummer Trevor Ruszkowski 3
Football

Cal Depth Chart: Changes on D-Line, Muelu Iosefa Not Listed at All

By Jake Curtis
Jasen Vinlove
Football

Cameron Goode, Davis Webb Cut by Dolphins, Giants

By Jake Curtis
daniel scott Darren Yamashita 3
Football

Cal 2022 Football Preview -- Part 2: The Bears’ Stars

By Jake Curtis