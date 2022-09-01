Chase Garbers Added to Raiders' Practice Squad

Former Cal quarterback Chase Garbers did not make the Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster, but he is staying with the Raiders' organization after signing with the Raiders' practice squad on Wednesday.

Each NFL team can add up to 16 players to its practice squad, and it keeps players in their system, eligible to be promoted to the active roster, typically when injuries occur to frontline players.

Garbers was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after the completion of the 2022 NFL draft. He got a lot of playing time in the Raiders' four preseason games, and was 24-for-40 for 248 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in those games. He also rushed for 44 rushing yards last week, but he was sacked twice last week and twice on Friday in the final exhibition game.

As the Raiders' No. 3 quarterback, Garbers figured to have an outside chance to make the Raiders' regular-season roster, but the Raiders decided to keep only two quarterbacks -- starter Derek Carr and backup Jarrett Stidham.

Two other former Cal players also signed with practice squads on Wednesday.

---Quarterback Davis Webb signed with the Giants practice squad. He was outstanding in the Giants' final regular-season game, completing 30 of 38 passes with a touchdown pass and no interceptions. But like Garbers, Webb was a victim of the Giants' decision to keep just two quarterbacks -- Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

The 27-year-old Webb has spent most of his professional career on practice squads of various NFL teams. He spent most of the past three seasons on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, but he did get his first regular-season playing time last year. He played three plays in mopup time, the last two of which were kneel-downs.

Apparently Webb spent Wednesday evening watching U.S. Open tennis, giving props to Serena Williams.

---Running back Patrick Laird signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early August, but was released in the final cutdown on Tuesday. He joined the Buccaneers' practice squad on Wednesday.

He has played in regular-season games each of the past three seasons, including six games last year for the Miami Dolphins, when he ran the ball once for 4 yards. He has played in 37 NFL games, including four starts, in his pro career.

