Report: Cal RB Ashton Hayes Enters Transfer Portal

Ashton Hayes, who was Cal’s chief kickoff return man as a freshman this past season, reportedly has entered the transfer portal.

The move was announced recently on the Mike Farrell Sports site via twitter.

Assuming the report is accurate, Hayes would be the fourth Cal running back to enter the transfer portal since the 2023 season ended.

Damien Moore, DeCarlos Brooks and Chris Street were the other Golden Bears running backs who entered the transfer portal. Moore and Street have yet to commit to a new school, while Brooks committed to Arizona State.

Moore was the Bears’ starting running back when the 2023 season began, but his playing time was reduced significantly when freshman Jaydn Ott became the starter.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Hayes was one of the fastest players on the team, and Cal was hoping he would develop in a big-play threat. However, he was overshadowed by fellow freshman Ott.

Ott has given no indication that he plans to transfer and the Bears signed Oregon transfer running back Byron Cardwell in the recent early signing period.

Hayes returned 12 kickoffs for 241 yards, an average of 20.08 yards per return, which led the team. His 241 yards ranked 10th in the Pac-12.

He played sparingly on offense, getting just one carry but gaining 14 yards on that lone attempt.

Hayes came out of McQueen High School in Reno, Nevada, and initially committed to Nebraska before changing his mind and signing with Cal.

.

Cover photo of Ashton Hayes by Kiyoshi Mio, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport