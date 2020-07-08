Is the Ivy League’s decision to shut down sports this fall season an isolated response to the COVID-19 pandemic or will it in some way trigger a domino reaction across collegiate sports?

The Ivy made an anticipated announcement on Wednesday, saying it will not consider a return to athletic venues until at least Jan. 1, 20201.

With no return date yet established, it’s likely that winter sports, including basketball, will have to adjust their game schedules. Normally, college basketball games begin in November.

The Ivy League is the first Division I league to cancel activities on the fall schedule, although several smaller division conferences or schools have done so.

Back in March, the Ivy League raised some eyebrows by being the first league to cancel its conference basketball tournament. Within days, that response was nationwide, and college sports were finished for the 2019-20 academic year as the coronavirus spread.

But there are huge differences between football in the Ivy League and in Power 5 conferences, the Pac-12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12.

Besides the competition levels, which are starkly different, the Power 5 school generate significant revenue in football through ticket sales in large stadiums and TV contracts. Ivy League football is played in much smaller venues and without big TV deals.

"I don't think it's going to have much bearing on what we do," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott was quoted recently while asked about the topic, although prior to the Ivy League’s official announcement. "Different part of the country, different approach to college sports and college football. Everyone is looking around the country and taking an interest in what they do, but I don't think it's going to have any bearing on what we do.”

Reading between the lines of those remarks is the possibility that the Pac-12 or its member schools could feel the need to make adjustments to the fall sports calendar based on its own assessments.

Here is a portion of the Ivy League’s news release on its fall plans:

With the safety and well-being of students as their highest priority, Ivy League institutions are implementing campus-wide policies including restrictions on student and staff travel, requirements for social distancing, limits on group gatherings, and regulations for visitors to campus. As athletics is expected to operate consistent with campus policies, it will not be possible for Ivy League teams to participate in intercollegiate athletics competition prior to the end of the fall semester.

Practice and other athletic training opportunities for enrolled student-athletes will be permitted provided they are structured in accordance with each institution’s procedures and applicable state regulations. The Ivy League will also issue guidelines on a phased approach to conditioning and practice activities to allow for interaction among student-athletes and coaches that will begin with limited individual and small group workouts and build to small group practice sessions, if public health conditions permit.

The league said that student-athletes will not lose a year of eligibility, whether they enroll in classes or not this fall.

