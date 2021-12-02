Fresno State QB Jake Haener Likely to Transfer to Washington

Bay Area product would reunite with Kalen DeBoer, who was named Huskies head coach this week

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has entered the transfer portal, and he is expected to wind up back at Washington, reuniting with new Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer, according to multiple reports.

Considering how effective Haener was this season in games against Oregon and UCLA, this would be a significant move.

The 247Sports website and the Fresno Bee both report Haener is likely to choose Washington.

If Haener ends up at Washington as expected, he would compete for the starting job with Dylan Morris, who was the Huskies’ starter for most of this season, and Sam Huard, a five-star prospect in the 2021 class. It is believed that Haener, who will be sixth-year senior next season, has just one year of eligibility remaining.s

Haener, who attended Monte Vista High School in the San Francisco suburb of Danville, began his college career at Washington before transferring to Fresno State in September 2019. He was the Bulldogs starting quarterback in 2020 and again this season, when DeBoers was Fresno State’s head coach. DeBoers was named Washington’s next head coach on Monday.

Haener was named a second-team All-Mountain West quarterback this year, behind Carson Strong of Nevada, and led Fresno State to a 9-3 record, including 6-2 in the conference.

His passer rating of 158.27 this season was the best of any quarterback on the West Coast and 15th-best in the country. His 32 touchdown passes were 10th-best in the country.

Haener nearly led Fresno State to an upset of Oregon on the Ducks’ home field on Sept. 4. Haener completed 30-of-43 passes for 298 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, and the Bulldogs held a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter. The Ducks rallied to pull out a 31-24 victory.

Two week later, Haener did lead an upset of UCLA. He completed 39-of-53 passes for 455 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Bulldogs’ 40-37 victory over the Bruins.

Haener directed a game-winning 75-yard touchdown drive that began with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He finished it with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds left.