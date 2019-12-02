Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Ex-Bears Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers Deliver Big-Time Performances

Jeff Faraudo

Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers delivered impressive bounce-back games Sunday after the two former Cal quarterbacks suffered stinkers a week earlier.

And Miami Dolphins rookie running back Patrick Laird also had a great moment on Sunday.

Goff passed for 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions as the Los Angeles Rams went on the road and blasted the Arizona Cardinals 34-7.

Rodgers threw for 243 yards with four TDs and no interceptions in a snow storm as the Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 31-13 in East Rutherford, N.J.

And Laird, who was undrafted last spring but signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins,

Goff, who was 32 for 43 against the Cardinals, entered the game with just 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions a year after those numbers were 32 and 12.

He had drawn criticism in recent weeks as the Rams skidded to 6-6 a year after reaching the Super Bowl.

They lost 45-6 to the Baltimore Ravens a week earlier and Goff was outplayed by Lamar Jackson, who threw five touchdowns. In three games prior to Sunday, Goff had passed for no TDs with five picks.

"It always will be and always has been about how you respond," Goff said. "Our team responds well. It's part of our mentality, part of our attitude, is that bad stuff happens, nobody's perfect, but how do you respond?

"Today, we proved we were a strong team.”

Goff got time on SportsCenter for his block of Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, helping to spring running back Robert Woods for a 48-yard gain.

“He was great today,” Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said. "He distributed the ball and guys made some plays. It was a great game for Jared, but that was the game we expect from him. Those are the things we know he's capable of. It's always a collaboration of the unit, but I was really pleased with his ability to command and control the game.”

Former Cal QB Aaron Rodgers had no trouble in the snow Sunday.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had no issues playing in the snow in New Jersey.Photo by Richard Deutsch, USA Today

Rodgers was back to form after a rare off-game the week before in the Packers’ 37-8 loss to the 49ers. He threw for just 104 yards against San Francisco, which sacked him five times.

Rodgers felt right at home in the snowy weather at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and the Packers improved to 9-3.

"I loved the conditions," said Rodgers, who was 21 of 33 on a slippery field. "I admit I was a little worried that it might be more rain than snow. When those big flakes were falling down, I felt pretty good about our chances.”

Laird, Cal’s top rusher the past two seasons, scored his first NFL touchdowns on a 4-yard run in the Dolphins’ 37-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He then caught a two-point conversion pass after the TD.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Bears Take Down UCLA 28-18, Clinch Tie for 2nd in Pac-12 North, Await Bowl

Jeff Faraudo
3 0

Cal improves to 7-5 overall, 4-5 in the Pac-12 after 28-18 victory at the Rose Bowl

Cal Football: Bears' Win Over UCLA Gives Cal an Impressive Road Record

Jake Curtis
2 0

A lot of impressive numbers after Cal's victory in the regular-season finale

Cal Football: Why Wilcox Went for TD Instead of Late Field Goal

Jake Curtis
0

Cal coach explains his decision, which did not work out

Cal Football: Bears from SoCal Enjoy Wins in L.A. in 2018 and 2019

Jake Curtis
0

Cal wins in Los Angeles have been rare. Trash talking goes on because players are so familiar with each other

Cal's offense finally showing some encouraging signs

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal's offense has produced 24 points or more in consecutive games for the first time all season.

Cal Football: Bears Beat UCLA 28-18 in Regular-Season Finale

Jake Curtis
0

Cal now awaits word on its bowl destination

Cal Football: Update: UCLA QB Thompson-Robinson Expected to Play Saturday

Jake Curtis
3 0

Bruins starting quarterback is considered questionable for game against Cal

Cal women's basketball team wins its own tournament

Jeff Faraudo
0

Freshman Cailyn Crocker scored a season-high 15 points, leading the Cal women’s basketball team to a 68-45 win over Long Beach State.

Cal Football: Preview Box for Saturday Night's Game Against UCLA

Jake Curtis
0

Bears hope to reverse last season's lopsided loss to the Bruins

Cal women win tournament opener vs. North Carolina Central

Jeff Faraudo
0

Jaelyn Brown scores 20 points to lead Cal women to victory