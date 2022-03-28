Jared Goff to Be Featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' for a Third Time

The former Cal quarterback's uncertain status will be a focus of this inside look at Detroit Lions training camp

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff should feel right at home when HBO's cameras document everything that goes on in the Detroit Lions training camp in August during this season's "Hard Knocks" series. He's been through the routine before -- in fact, two times before.

When Goff was a rookie in 2016, his team, the Rams, were the focus of that year's "Hard Knocks" program in the Rams first season back in Los Angeles.

Then in 2020, Goff's last season with the Rams. the Rams and Chargers both appeared on “Hard Knocks,” the first time two teams were featured on HBO’s series.

Neither the 2016 nor 2020 season turned out well for Goff. He went 0-7 in his starts as a rookie, and he was scapegoated for the Rams' struggles in 2020, leading to Los Angeles trading him away.

Now he will be part of the "Hard Knocks" series with the Lions, who were selected as the focal point for this year's HBO's inside look at what goes on in training camp and preseason.

The five-episode series is scheduled to run Aug. 9 to Sept. 6.

Goff's third appearance in the series led to some twitter jokes, like this one:

The NFL has rules regarding cooperation with the show, and the Lions were one of three teams that could not turn down an invitation from the documentary series. The other two were the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Teams that have a head coach who was with the team the previous season and have have not reached the playoffs the previous two seasons and have not been on "Hard Knocks" the past 10 years are eligible to be selected.

Goff should be a major part of the series. There is debate about whether he will retain his starting position on the team in 2022. The NFL Draft might give us an indication of their intentions, because if Detroit takes a quarterback in an early round Goff may be relegated to backup duty, assuming he is not traded by the Lions.

There was speculation when Goff was acquired from Rams in a trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles that Goff was merely a temporary place-holder at quarterback until a better, long-term option was obtained.

The Lions finished with a .3-13-1 record, so they will be interested making major changes at key positions.

But Goff played well over his final five games, completing 69.6 percent of his passes with 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions in that span. More significantly, the Lions went 3-2 in those games, including a win over the Packers in the regular-season finale, leading to speculation that the Lions may choose to build around the 27-year-old Goff.

Goff should be able to handle the pressure of his uncertain status as well as the cameras that will be following his situation.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

