Most Memorable ‘Hard Knocks’ Moments From Recent Seasons
1. The newest edition of Hard Knocks, featuring the Buffalo Bills, premieres tonight on HBO.
While the show doesn’t have the same juice that it used to have before players became their own content creators on social media, Hard Knocks has still featured some outstanding moments in recent years. Here are a few.
Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson makes his teammates lose their minds with his rendition of “Billie Jean.”
Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie explains why he has no use for stretching.
Carl Nassib gave his Buccaneers teammates a financial lesson that has to been seen to be believed.
2. Josh Jung’s game-winning home run against the Yankees led to a great call and a great bat flip.
The description of Polymarket provided on Wikipedia: “Polymarket is an American cryptocurrency-based prediction market, headquartered in Manhattan, New York City. Launched in 2020, it offers a platform where investors can place bets on various future events, including economic indicators, weather patterns, awards, as well as political and legislative outcomes.”
This is an actual “event” you can bet on Polymarket.
4. If you’re a Big 12 college basketball fan, you know you have to pay for Peacock if you’d like to watch some games this season.
5. As I told you in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts, Yankees GM Brian Cashman acquired reliever David Bednar from the garbage Pirates, reliever Jake Bird from the garbage Rockies and Camilo Doval from the Giants. The media, which is in the tank for Cashman, acted as if he someone pulled off some great heist.
One of those relievers, Bird, was optioned Tuesday. Six days after Cashman acquired him. I will now take another victory lap.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with ESPN’s Peter Schrager.
Schrager goes in-depth about his decision to leave NFL Network and Good Morning Football for ESPN, why he wasn’t nervous about making the big career move, and how he feels about his time on GMFB.
Schrager also reveals what his role will be at ESPN once the NFL season begins, whether we’ll see him during Monday Night Football coverage and if the prospect of covering sports outside of the NFL appeals to him. Schrager also comments on reports that ESPN is interested in giving him his own show.
Other topics covered with Schrager include the status of the NFL going to an 18-game regular season, sleeper teams for the 2025 season and acts he’d like to see perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.
The conversation with Schrager closes with a deep dive on HBO’s excellent two-part Billy Joel documentary.
Following Schrager, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss MLB’s gambling problem after the suspension of Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase. Plus, I recap my weekend of seeing Chris “Mad Dog” Russo's live SiriusXM show in New Jersey and Jerry Seinfeld’s standup show at Foxwoods. We also discussed the wave of recent celebrity deaths.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Saw this clip for the first time last night. Jason Alexander on the famous “Chinese Restaurant” episode of Seinfeld.
