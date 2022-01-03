Cal CB Jaylen Martin Enters Transfer Portal

He played in two games in 2021, recording one tackle

Jaylen Martin, a cornerback who has played little during his three seasons at Cal, has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

Martin redshirted his first season at Cal in 2019, played in two games in 2020, when he recorded two tackles, and played in two games in 2021, when he had one tackle. He played against Stanford and Colorado this past season, and recorded his one tackle against Colorado.

Martin attended Roosevelt High School and lives in Los Angeles. He was a three-star recruit who was a member of Cal's 2019 recruiting class. He chose Cal over offers from Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State, San Diego State, BYU, Boston College, Rutgers and Colorado State.

