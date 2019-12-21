Cal Football: Jaylinn Hawkins Graduates Saturday; Practice Altered to Accommodate

Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins must feel he has some power, becasue his situation led Cal coaches to change Saturday's practice time.

Hawkins is one of a five Cal players who will graduate this month, and Hawkins will walk during his graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Cal's Saturday practice was originally schedule to take place in the morning, but becasue of the graduation ceremonies it has been moved back to Saturday afternoon.

"I got to walk in the morning at 9 o'clock, practice was originally at 11, now it's at 1:30," Hawkins said. "So I can walk, you know, graduate, get right back and get it in with the team."

Seems like Hawkins has some influence.

"I guess," he said. "I don't want to be worried about that aspect. I'm just out here doing my thing, trying to get better every day."

Also graduating this month are running back Alex Netherda, wide receiver Jordan Duncan and safety Ashtyn Davis. Duncan has been "excused" from practice to deal with personal issues, with his status for the Redbox Bowl yet to be determined.

Davis will not play in the bowl game after undergoing a minor procedure, and his presence alongside Hawkins will be missed.

"I'm going to start crying," Hawkins said, "No, I'm messing around. No, but, yeah, man, that's my dog. I wanted ride out with him one last time. But he'll be on the sideline. He'll be there in spirit."

Daniel Scott is expected to take Davis' place at the other starting safety spot.

"Daniel's good; he's a baller," Hawkins said.