Cal Decommit QB Justyn Martin to Choose New School This Month

Inglewood High standout reportedly has his choices down to three schools

Highly touted high school quarterback Justyn Martin, who decommitted from Cal a few weeks ago, has reduced his choices to three colleges, and Cal is not one of them.

Sports Illustrated ranks Martin as the 10th-best quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, and lead SI recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. reports in the video atop this story that Martin will choose from among UCLA, Mississippi and Michigan as the school he will attend next year.

Martin is planning to announce his decision on Oct. 28, and Garcia says the leader is UCLA, which Martin has called his dream school and the place he will visit shortly before making his decision public.

Martin, who attends Inglewood High School, committed to Cal in January, but he continued to make visits to other schools. In September, he announced that he had decommitted from Cal after returning from a trip to Mississippi.

You have to wonder whether UCLA's success this season and Cal's 1-5 record influenced Martin's decision to decommit from Cal. Martin attended UCLA's victory over LSU.

Martin was highest rated 2022 recruit to commit to Cal and was the second major de-commitment for Cal in September. Running back Jaydn Ott de-committed from Cal the previous week. Ott and Martin were the only four-star recruits who had committed to Cal for 2022.

Cal looks to get back on the winning track on Saturday when the Bears host Colorado.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport