Should Cal Be Worried QB Commit Justyn Martin Might Flip?

Inglewood star committed to Bears in January, but visited three other football colleges recently

Inglewood quarterback Justyn Martin, who committed to Cal for 2022 back in January, has visited three other campuses this past week, and whenever a committed recruit continues to visit other schools it promotes suspicion the player might change his mind and commit to another school.

In early June, Martin spent two days at Mississippi, one day at Michigan and one day at Michigan State.

Interviewed by 247Sports, Martin had this initial response to each visit:

Mississippi: “I liked it there a lot. . . “

Michigan: ““I loved it at Michigan. . . .”

Michigan State: "The Michigan State visit was really nice. . . .”

Martin has not ruled out the possibility of making additional visits.

However, the following passage from the 247Sports story suggests Martin is still headed to Cal.

Martin said he remains solidly committed to Cal and will take his official visit to Berkeley June 18th. "All I have set right now is Cal," Martin said. "I'm still committed to Cal and feel great about them. I'm excited to get out there for my visit in a couple of weeks and check it out.”

Visiting other schools is Martin’s prerogative, and he had said he would like to visit more colleges even though he has made his choice.

Cal officials cannot and should not prevent Martin from taking additional trips. If the Bears were to discourage Martin from taking more visits, it would seem like they do not have Martin’s best interests in mind. My sense is that Justin Wilcox would never do that. Plus, Cal has gained a reputation for hosting impressive recruiting visits.

One additional aspect on Cal’s side is that Martin is an excellent student. He reportedly is a straight-A student who has been taking a number of advanced placement courses.

Martin's comments regarding his visits and his continued commitment to Cal actually reinforce the idea that he is set on coming to Berkeley in 2022.

Of course, there is no guarantee a player will attend a given college until he signs a letter of intent, and even then a player could transfer to another school.

It appears Cal is still Martin's choice, but he just wants the experience of visiting other schools. That's what I would do if given the opportunity.

