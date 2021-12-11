Conflicting Reports on Whether Georgia's Dan Lanning Will Be Named Oregon Head Coach

Atlanta Journal-Constitution said an agreement has been reached with Oregon, but Oregonian columnist says that's inaccurate

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be named the head coach at Oregon as soon as Monday. However, Oregonian columnist John Canzano says that report is inaccurate.

The (Eugene) Register-Guard reported that Lanning has not been offered the job but is a candidate.

The Journal-Constitution cited a source familiar with the situation saying that Oregon has reached an agreement with Lanning, but no contract has been signed. Lanning is still negotiating with Georgia about whether he will remain the Bulldogs defensive coordinator through the College Football Playoff. Georgia will face Michigan in a semifinal Dec. 31, and the winner of that game would face the Alabama-Cincinnati winner in the national championship game.

This reporting conflict adds intrigue for Cal fans, who are wondering whether Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox is still a candidate for the Ducks head coaching job. He reportedly interviewed for the spot this week.

Several reports indicate that the Ducks are making a "hard push" for UCLA head coach Chip Kelly. The Register-Guard reported that Kelly and BYU coach Kalani Sitake have been interviewed for the Oregon job, although Sitake reportedly signed a lucrative contract extension with BYU on Friday that runs through the 2027 season.

Lanning's name had not been mentioned in any of the speculation stories regarding possible candidates to fill the vacancy left when Mario Cristobal departed to become head coach at Miami (Fla.). The 35-year-old Lanning has no direct connection with Oregon and his only connection with the Pac-12 was in 2012 and 2013 when he was at Arizona State, first as a graduate assistant and later as recruiting coordinator.

This all comes at an awkward time in recruiting, with the first day of the early signing period being next Wednesday.

.

Cover photo of Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning by Jushua L. Jones, UTA TODAY Network

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport