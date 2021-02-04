Marshawn Lynch's Broken-Chair Moment Reminds Us of His Entertainment

A review of the hilarious video moments provided by the former Cal star

Former Cal star Marshawn Lynch reminded us once again this week why we love him, so we decided to give a brief video recap of his entertainment value, which may be greater in retirement than he was as Beast Mode.

The definition of the term "free spirit," Lynch participated in a Madden video game with several players and celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, during Sunday's televised Pro Bowl Celebration.

Lynch got so excited when he recorded an interception (Lynch as a defensive back?) that he broke the gaming chair he was sitting on. Lynch made it a memorable moment.

Here is what the TV viewing world saw:

His NFC team composed of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace finished off a 32-12 victory over an AFC team of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, former NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson and Snoop Dogg.

However, this certainly was not the first time the former Golden Bears running back left us in stitches.

Let's take a little trip through the reality show that is Marshawn Lynch in a series of videos that concludes at the end of this article with a fabulous compilation video of Lynch's greatest off-field moments.

But first we must begin with the moment that Cal fans continue to savor, his drive around the field on a golf cart following a 2006 victory over Washington.

You can skip the descriptions of the game to get to the golf-cart ride, which begins 1:30 into this video

I sort of like this view from a Cal spectator

Lynch told the story behind his golf-cart ride in this si.com story.

He recreated the moment 10 years later with his mother, nearly taking out some band members in the process.

Plaudits to Cal for reacting in the proper spirit by issuing this bobblehead doll . . . .

. . .. And to ESPN for getting in on the promotion of the bobblehead.

Now we jump ahead to Lynch's moment as a hockey player:

Then there are the moments of Lynch as a pitchman.

First for NFL 100:

Then this for a potato chip:

And the one running now for Subway

Now we present one of two compilation videos, this one is pretty good.

But this one is better and is the final statement. This video that captures many of Lynch's best moments, including his introduction to pickleball in a senior-citizens home to a Conan O'Brien interview to conducting drills on the beach to batting practice. The best stuff is at the end of the video.

He is Oakland's own.

Cover photo of Marshawn Lynch by Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

