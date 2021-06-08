Another Cal Commitment for Class of 2022: DE Jaxson Moi

Two commitments in two days for the Golden Bears, and both are defensive ends

Cal received it second 2022 commitment on Tuesday when defensive end Jaxson Moi of Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego announced his commitment to the Golden Bears on social media.

Moi was one of six prospects who had an official visit at Cal over the week, and is the second person in that group to commit to Berkeley, joining defensive end Nate Burrell.

Moi is the fourth 2022 Cal commit overall, and three of them are defensive linemen. Quarterback Justyn Martin and defensive tackle Damonic Wiliams were the first two commit to Cal.

Moi canceled a scheduled trip to Oregon. He also had offers from USC, UCLA and Michigan, among others.

Rivals rated the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Moi as a three-star recruit, but he was not ranked among rivals’ top 250 recruits in the class of 2022 or among the defensive ends it ranked. The 247Sports composite rankings place Moi at No. 491 nationally of all 2022 prospects and No. 72 among defensive linemen.

“I’m happy,” Moi told Bear Insider. “Early on I was excited about Cal and I knew they were excited about me but just getting on campus and getting to know the players and coaches, I really got to feel that true genuine feeling that they wanted what’s best for me at heart. This is where I want to be. I’m 100% all in so this is going to be my future. I’m excited.”

Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning was the principal recruiter for Moi.

Interview with Jaxson Moi last spring:

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport