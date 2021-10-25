    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lineman Jaxson Moi Becomes Fourth Recruit to Decommit from Cal

    Defensive lineman from San Diego flips to Stanford for class of 2022
    Author:

    Cal picked up a Pac-12 on Saturday by beating Colorado, but the Golden Bears also lost a recruit over the weekend.

    Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi became the fourth prospect in the class of 2022 to decommit from Cal, and while announcing his decommitment Moi announced that he has committed to the Bears’ archrival, Stanford.

    Moi, who attends Cathedral High School in San Diego, made his announcement in a twitter message that read as follows:

    “I would like to thank Coach Browning, Coach Wilcox and the entire Cal coaching staff for the overwhelming respect and support they have shown me throughout the recruiting process. However, after a great deal of prayed, thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to de-commit from Cal. I am blessed and excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship and will be committing to Stanford University to further academic and athletic career! Big thanks to Coach Shaw, Coach Reynolds, Coach Eubanks, and staff. Thank you for respecting my decision. Go Card! #CardClass22.

    Other players who have decommitted from Cal include both of the Bears’ four-star prospects – quarterback Justyn Martin and running back Jaydn Ott – as well as running back Kaleb Johnson, who recently committed to Iowa.

    Cal now has 10 commitments for the Cal of 2022. Moi was tied for Cal’s second-highest rated recruit of the remaining 11 commitments, according to 247 Sports.

    The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Moi had committed to Cal in early June after his official visit to the Cal campus. At that point, Moi canceled a scheduled trip to Oregon. He also had offers from USC, UCLA and Michigan, among others..

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    jaxson moi photo
    Football

    Lineman Jaxson Moi Becomes Fourth Recruit to Decommit from Cal

    1 minute ago
    chris brooks 2
    Football

    Cal Beats Colorado in Dominating Fashion for First Win Over FBS Team

    16 hours ago
    Goff Stafford Robert Hanashiro 2
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Jared Goff Comes Up Short Against Rams; Aaron Rodgers Wins

    16 hours ago
    B.J. Baylor BRIAN HAYES STATESMAN JOURNAL USA TODAY NETWORK
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Notebook: Does Oregon State Deserve a Top-25 Ranking?

    19 hours ago
    Freshman tight end Keleki Latu catches a touchdown against Colorado.
    Football

    Targeting the Tight End Adds Welcome Variety to the Cal Offensive Attack

    Oct 24, 2021
    Jared Goff press conference
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Jared Goff Will Be Motivated to Face Rams on Sunday

    Oct 24, 2021
    Cal's Damen Moore runs against Colorado
    Football

    Cal Football Game Thread: Bears Topple Colorado With Ease, 26-3

    Oct 24, 2021
    Elijah Hicks celebrates
    Football

    Cal Football: Did the Bears' Defense Turn a Corner or Just Get to Play Colorado?

    Oct 24, 2021