Running back Damien Moore, who lost his starting job early in the season when it became clear freshman Jaydn Ott was a budding star, has settled on a new school.

Moore, who entered the transfer portal after the season, announced on social media he will play next season at Fresno State, led by former Cal coach Jeff Tedford.

Moore rushed for 517 yards at 5.2 yards per attempt and scored six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021. He caught 13 passes for 85 yards and another TD.

Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, in an interview taped during training camp last August, expressed great optimism about what Moore would provide the Bears as a junior. "He's getting ready . . . he's bracing for impact," said Musgrave, who was fired before season's end as the offense failed to gain consistent traction.

Everything changed for Moore once Ott stepped on the field.

Ott gained attention from Day 1, rushing for 104 yards in his college debut vs. UC Davis in the opener. When he erupted for 274 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona in Week 4, the full-time job was his and Moore became an after-thought.

Moore wound up the season with just 22 rushes for 101 yards, a 4.6 per-carry average, with no touchdowns. He caught five passes for 24 yards and zero TDs. He never had more than six rush attempts in a game and his season-high rushing yardage total was 31 vs. Arizona.

A 5-foot-10, 210-pounder from La Puente, Calif., Moore rushed for 806 yards in his three-year career with the Bears and caught 19 passes for 113 yards. He scored a total of seven touchdowns.

Moore was one of four Cal running backs who opted the transfer after this season. Also gone are DeCarlos Brooks, Chris Street and freshman Ashton Hayes.

The Bears have added three running backs: Transfers Byron Cardwell from Oregon and Justin Williams-Thomas from Tennessee and incoming freshman Jaivan Thomas of McClymonds High in Oakland.

