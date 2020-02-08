CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Bill Musgrave Recalls His Rough 1990 Game Against Cal

Jake Curtis

New Bears offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave calls Cal's Memorial Stadium home now, but his only game at that venue as an Oregon quarterback does not provide a warm and fuzzy memory. It was, in fact, a painful afternoon, as Musgrave notes in the video above.

Musgrave was a four-year starter for the Ducks from 1987 through 1990, and he was a first-team all-Pac-10 selection as a senior. He faced Cal three times, winning just one.

As a redshirt freshman in 1987, Musgrave led the Ducks to 20-6 victory over the Bears in Eugene, Oregon.

Musgrave played just six games in 1988 because of a broken collarbone, but Oregon did not face the Bears that season anyway.

Back in Eugene for the 1989 opener, Musgrave threw three touchown passes in a 35-19 triumph over Cal.

The 1990 season was a breakthrough year for Cal, which finished 7-4-1 and won a bowl game for the first time since the 1937 season. But to get that bowl bid the Bears, then 5-3-1, needed to upset Oregon, which came into that Nov. 10 game in Berkeley with a No. 20 national ranking and a 7-2 record. Musgrave was Oregon's star, and the previous week, he had thrown the game-winning touhdown pass on his final career pass at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The good times ended on Nov. 10 for Oregon. Musgrave went 10-for-29 with an interception and was knocked out of the game in the second quarter of the Ducks' 28-3 loss at Cal's Memorial Stadium.

Musgrave recalls the game.

"Yes, I do," he said in the video this week. "Rhett Hall, who was probably coached by Rod Marinelli at the time, rolling out to the left, and uh, it felt like it was late, maybe it wasn't, it felt like it was awfully late after the ball had been thrown, but I remember him landing on me. He planted me like he thought it was Arbor Day out there in the turf. Then finding my way up to the X-ray room in this stadium that I call home now. Not the best of days for an old Oregon Duck quarterback at the time."

Hall went on to play eight seasons in the NFL as a defensive lineman, and Hall and Musgrave were both members of the San Francisco 49ers team that won Super Bowl XXIX.

Marinelli, Cal's defensive line coach in 1990, was the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator this past season and was recently hired as the Raiders' defensive line coach.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Free Throw Woes Doom Bears in Narrow Loss at No. 24 Colorado

Cal misses 9 of its first 13 free throws and falls 71-65 in Boulder

Jeff Faraudo

by

BallisLife

Cal Football: Bears to Face Florida in Home-and-Home Series

Cal continues to beef up its nonconference schedule with big-name foes

Jake Curtis

by

Stuart W

Cal Basketball: Utah Game Preview

Matt Bradley and his Cal teammates will try to get their first road win

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basktball: Bears Lose to USC, and Things Get Tougher Sunday

Cal's winning streak halted at one game; Bears host No. 10 UCLA next

Jake Curtis

New DBs coach Marcel Yates is excited to renew his relationship with Bears head coach Justin Wilcox

New DBs coach Marcel Yates is excited to renew his relationship with Bears head coach Justin Wilcox

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Suggests Spring Signing Day is `Becoming Obsolete'

Golden Bears corralled their entire 2020 class in December

Jeff Faraudo

by

Ct33

Cal Football: New Running Backs Coach Assesses Bears' Backs

Aristotle Thompson would like to see Christopher Brown Jr. punish cornerbacks

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: New OC Bill Musgrave Says Offense Will Change 'Significantly'

Head coach Justin Wilcox agrees there will be noticeable differences

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: New O-line Coach Angus McClure Impressed With His Big Guys

He inherits five returning regulars with a combined 115 career starts

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Three More Players Reportedly Commit to Bears

247 Sports reported the news, and it is possible they are walk-ons

Jake Curtis