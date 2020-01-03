Cal Football: Bill Musgrave Reportedly Will Be Bears' Offensive Coordinator

Bill Musgrave, a former Oregon quarterback who has experience as an NFL offensive coordinator, will be Cal's next offensive coordinator, according to a report by Bruce Feldman.

The 52-year-old Musgrave would replace Beau Baldwin, who left Cal to become the head coach at Cal Poly.

The Bears have been last in the Pac-12 in both scoring and total offense each of the past two seasons, but they have virtually all of their key offensive players returning next season. That includes quarterback Chase Garbers, and the Bears were 7-0 in games in which he played more than a half this season. He had his best game in Cal's 35-20 victory over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.

Musgrave was an assistant under Jim Mora and Joe Gibbs, and played for Mike Shanahan.

Musgrave NFL playing career:

-- Dallas Cowboys (1991)

-- San Francisco 49ers (1991–1994)

-- Denver Broncos (1995–1996)

-- Indianapolis Colts (1998)

Musgrave coaching career

---Oakland Raiders (1997) - Quarterbacks coach

---Philadelphia Eagles (1998) - Offensive assistant/Interim Offensive Coordinator

---Carolina Panthers (1999) - Quarterbacks coach

---Carolina Panthers (2000) - Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

---Virginia (2001–2002) - Offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and tight ends

---Jacksonville Jaguars (2003) - Offensive coordinator

---Jacksonville Jaguars (2004) - Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

---Washington Redskins (2005) - Quarterbacks coach

---Atlanta Falcons (2006–2009) - Quarterbacks coach

---Atlanta Falcons (2010) - Assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach

---Minnesota Vikings (2011–2013) - Offensive coordinator

---Philadelphia Eagles (2014) - Quarterbacks coach

---Oakland Raiders (2015−2016) - Offensive coordinator

---Denver Broncos (2017) - Quarterbacks coach/Interim Offensive Coordinator

---Denver Broncos (2018) - Offensive Coordinator

---California (2020–present) - Offensive Coordinator

Musgrave's only college coaching experiene came at Virginia in 2001 and 2002.

His most recent pro job was with the Bronos as the offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018, but when Vance Joseph was fired as head coah after the 2018 season, Musgrave was not retained by new head coach Vic Fangio.

Quarterbacks who reached the Pro Bowl under Musgrave's watch include Steve Beuerlein (1999), Matt Ryan (2010) and Derek Carr (2015).

Here is a video of Musgrave with the Broncosin 2018:

And another:

Here's a video of Musgrave from 2015 with Raiders:

And here is another video from 2015

And here's a worn video feature of Musgrave during his playing days at Oregon:

Musgrave's final year at Oregon was 1990, which was several years before Cal head coach Justin Wilcox played for the Ducks from 1996 to 1999.