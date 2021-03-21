Sentencing for Ex-Cal Star Mychal Kendricks Postponed to July 22

Sentencing for former Cal linebacker Mychal Kendricks has once again been postponed, leaving his NFL future unclear.

Kendricks’ sentencing for his 2018 guilty plea on insider-trading charges has been postponed at least a half-dozen times, and he was scheduled to be sentenced on March 18, 2021, at the U.S. Eastern District of Pennsylvania Court in Philadelphia.

However, on March 15, the sentencing was postponed again and is now scheduled for July 22, 2021, at 10 a.m.

The 30-year-old Kendricks is an unrestricted free agent and presumably will try to latch on with a team after finishing the 2020 season with Washington. He could also retire, but the fact that the sentencing was postponed suggests he still wants to play in the NFL. He has given no indication publicly that he plans to retire.

By the time his July sentencing hearing occurs, Kendricks should know whether a team is likely to sign him, at which point his lawyers could probably have his sentencing postponed again if needed.

Kendricks could face up the 25 years in prison after pleading guilty on Sept. 6, 2018 to insider trading that netted him $1.2 million, but ESPN reported federal guidelines suggest he is more likely to be sentenced to 30 to 37 months in prison. That is still three years, and Kendricks’ lawyers may attempt to continue to postpone sentencing until Kendricks ends his pro football career.

Kendricks’ co-defendant, TV writer Damilare Sonoiki, was sentenced to three years of probation. If Kendricks receives the same sentence, he could continue playing in the NFL.

(Click here for the details of government's insider-trading case against Kendricks.)

The legal troubles and a serious knee injury have limited his NFL playing time in recent years, and he is now at a crossroads about whether to continue his NFL career.

Kendricks, a second-round pick in 2012 NFL draft, was a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles for his first six NFL seasons before the NFL suspended Kendricks for eight games in 2018 after he pleaded guilty.

He played four games that 2018 season for the Seattle Seahawks and became a starting inside linebacker for the Seahawks in 2019. He played the first 14 games in 2019 before a torn anterior-cruciate ligament in his knee ended his season.

He was a free agent after the 2019 season, so his football future was in jeopardy. But Kendricks was medically cleared to resume football in June 2020, and the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad in October.

Injuries forced Washington to seek help at the linebacker spot, and Washington signed Kendricks off the Seahawks practice squad on Dec. 21, 2020.

Kendricks signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with Washington, but the prorated deal brought Kendricks just $123,529.

He got into the Jan. 9 game against Tampa Bay for eight plays on defense, but did not record any statistics. That was his only playing time since his knee injury.

Kendricks played at Cal from 2008 through 2011, and was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2011, when he made 106 tackles, including 14.5 for losses, and intercepted two passes.

He has made 91 NFL starts and recorded 548 tackles, including 19 sacks and 52 tackles for loss. Kendricks also has intercepted four passes.

.

Cover photo of Mychal Kendricks by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport