Cal's Camryn Bynum, Jake Curhan Invited to Non-Existent NFL Combine

Former Bears stars will show their skills to pro scouts at Cal's Pro Day in mid-March

Former Cal stars Camryn Bynum and Jake Curhan might feel like they have been invited to party that won’t take place.

Both were invited to the NFL Combine, which is typically a testing ground for prospects hoping to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. This year, however, the Combine was canceled for reasons related to COVID-19.

So the invitation is basically an honorary title that nonetheless indicates that pro teams are interested in the players chosen, since pro officials create the list of players they want to invite to the Combine.

Both Bynum, who played cornerback for the Bears in 2020, and Curhan, an offensive tackle, are expected to be late-round picks in the draft, which this year will be held in Cleveland from April 29 through May 1.

They will get a chance to show their stuff to pro scouts when Cal holds its Pro Day.

Cal has not announced the date its Pro Day, but it is expected to be held sometime during the week of March 15. About a half-dozen former Cal players are expected to participate in this full day of drills, sprints, jumps and skill tests that help pro scouts gauge players’ athleticism and football skills.

Bynum, Curhan and defensive lineman Zeandae Johnson are among the 2020 Cal players expected to participate.

Virtually every Pac-12 team and every major football school across the country will host a Pro Day this year with the absence of a Combine. Click here for the schedule of Pro Days at other schools.

Bynum was the only Cal player to start all 42 games from 2017-20 with each of his starts at cornerback. He posted career totals of 188 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, six interceptions and 29 pass breakups.

Cal was hoping to give him some time at safety in 2020, which would demonstrate his versatility to pro scouts, but he did not get much of an opportunity to do that due to the virus restrictions.

Cal played only four games in 2020, and Curhan played in just two games due to virus protocol rules. So a Pro Day will be particularly important for him.

Cover photo of Camryn Bynum at the Senior Bowl by Vasha Hunt, USA TODAY Sports

