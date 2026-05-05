Albert Breer’s Notes: The Five Types of Available Free Agents

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NFL offseason workouts are in full swing, and I have your first set of Tuesday notes for the month of May …

Available free agents

I spent this morning looking through the names of available free agents , and what was interesting to me is how you can categorize these guys, to explain why they’re still available nearly two months after the start of the league year.

And there are reasons for the availability of each guy. So I figured, with the draft now in the rear-view mirror, it would be a good time to give you the different categories of May free agents.

First, you have players who may have overshot their markets in the first place. These things happen, and in some cases, it’s because of past experiences they had taking deals that might, in retrospect, look team-friendly. 49ers WR Jauan Jennings is a good example of that, looking for No. 2 receiver money. Chargers G Mekhi Becton might be another one, who simply thought he had more value than the rest of the league did. Browns TE David Njoku is a little older, but I’d say he’s in this group, too.

Second, there are the older guys who might not need (or want) to go to OTAs, who aren’t quite what they once were, but would be well-positioned to pounce when a team or two comes away from the spring worried about their position. Bills DE Joey Bosa, Browns G Joel Bitonio, Titans G Kevin Zeitler, Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney and Commanders WR Deebo Samuel would fit into that category. Saints DE Cam Jordan is in here somewhere, too, if he’s as willing to leave New Orleans as he’s been said to be.

Third, there are the players who’ve had some injury issues, and so there are concerns on where their careers go from here. Lions OT Taylor Decker and DT D.J. Reader, Cardinals OT Jonah Williams and Bills DE A.J. Epenesa (who’s younger than the other guys) would be in that group.

Fourth, there are guys with off-field concerns or on-field football character questions that have impacted their markets, to the point where they perhaps are waiting for a team to get a little desperate and come sign them. I’d put Patriots WR Stefon Diggs, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, Buccaneers OLB Haason Reddick and Browns OT Cam Robinson in this category, with different reasons in play for each of those guys.

Finally, there are the guys at the end of their careers, who could eventually take another swing with a coaching staff they’ve worked with before that wants them as a flag-bearer. Jordan would cross over into this category. Reader, too. And Commanders LB Bobby Wagner is another example of that.

Seattle Seahawks

Speaking of available free agents, the Seahawks getting a bargain-basement deal on DE Dante Fowler Jr. is a good example of the edge Seattle has now: being able to attract older vets who can play a role and are motivated to chase a ring. With the loss of Boye Mafe to the Bengals, the Seahawks do have a role open that Fowler could come in and earn.

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson Sr. showed up for the Colts’ offseason program Monday, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder, and that’s 100% the right move. There’s a reason no one took a flier on him in a trade, and it wouldn’t have taken much to get him. He has a lot of work to do to reestablish his value as an NFL quarterback. And with Daniel Jones coming off a torn Achilles, there should be plenty of quality reps for Richardson to take, under the tutelage of Shane Steichen and Jim Bob Cooter, which could set him up for a nice preseason.

New York Giants

One thing I feel pretty confident about is that the Giants are going to go forward with the plan to have Francis Mauigoa, the 10th pick in the draft, at guard this year. Why? New York just signed Jermaine Eluemunor to a three-year, $39 million deal, and he did it wanting to play tackle and only tackle. So he’s the right tackle, and Andrew Thomas is the left tackle. And maybe Mauigoa will eventually wind up at tackle. Or maybe, as was the case with Tyler Smith in Dallas, he’ll end up being such a good guard that the Giants never want to move him.

Alvin Kamara says he wants to return for a 10th season in New Orleans. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints

It was good to hear Alvin Kamara say on Terron Armstead’s podcast that he’s totally comfortable with sharing the backfield in New Orleans with Travis Etienne Jr., and that he absolutely wants to stay for a 10th year with the Saints. There were a lot of people who, back in March, believed Kamara would find his way to Sean Payton’s Broncos.

Denver Broncos

While we’re there, Denver’s Jonah Coleman is a Day 3 pick to watch. There were real concerns about Coleman’s knee before the draft, and those were a major factor in his availability in the fourth round. The Broncos took the Washington star there after bringing him to Denver for a 30 visit and giving their doctors a look at the knee, which they deemed a risk, but one worth taking. If healthy, I think he’ll be a factor alongside J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in that backfield.

Patrick Mahomes

Great news, hearing how far ahead of schedule Patrick Mahomes is rehabbing his knee. The Chiefs will obviously be careful bringing him back from the torn ACL. But having him able to spend time on football that might otherwise be allotted to rehab should be fantastic for all the other guys who’ll share an offensive huddle with him in the fall.

Aaron Rodgers

We’re officially now into the “Let’s try to figure out what Aaron Rodgers is thinking” part of the NFL calendar. I’d warn that’s a tough thing to do. But remember, and I’ll continue to repeat myself on this: We’re still a full month away from when Rodgers signed with the Steelers a year ago.

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