Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty of Assault Allegations Against Former Personal Chef

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been found not guilty after facing allegations of assault and strangulation from his former personal chef.

Diggs, 31, was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery accused after allegedly attacking his former live-in personal chef, Jamila “Mila” Adams, on Dec. 2 at his home in Dedham, Mass. Diggs denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

According to The Associated Press, Adams testified that Diggs slapped and choked her during an argument. Diggs’ defense argued that the alleged attacks did not take place, and that Adams was “motivated by a financial dispute.” The Associated Press noted that friends and employees testified and said that Adams did not appear injured after the alleged incident took place.

After a two day trial and 90 minutes of deliberation from the jury on Tuesday, the court ruled in his favor, finding Diggs was not guilty of either charge.

Diggs remains a free agent. He spent the 2025 season with the Patriots, who he helped reach the Super Bowl after catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. The Patriots released him in March, leaving the former four-time Pro Bowler in search of a new team. Diggs is entering his 12th NFL season after playing for the Patriots, Texans, Bills and Vikings.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated