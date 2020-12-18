Cal in NFL Fantasy:  Jared Goff, Marvin Jones Jr. and Surprise Guest

Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. seem to get a reaction from NFL Fantasy experts every week in Start 'Em, Sit 'Em advice columns, and this week is no exception as the two former Cal stars attract conflicting opinions about their prospects.

What is different, however, is the mention of a former Cal receiver who was not even on an active NFL roster three weeks ago. That would be Chad Hansen, who has been borderline spectacular in two games for the Houston Texans since being called up from the practice squad.

Hansen has shown enough in those two outings for CBS Sports' Fantasy columnist Jamey Eisenberg to call him a "sleeper" in this week's game against the Colts:

In two games without Will Fuller (suspension), Hansen has scored at least 12 PPR points in both outings against the Colts and Bears. He has 14 targets over that span for 12 catches and 157 yards, and Brandin Cooks (foot) was out against Chicago in Week 14. We'll see if Cooks is able to play this week, but Hansen could be a No. 3 PPR receiver again in Week 15 against the Colts. He had five catches for 101 yards on seven targets against Indianapolis in Week 13.

Eisenberg also calls Goff a "sleeper" in this week's game against the Jets, noting that Goff's inconsistency makes life difficult for Fantasy forecasts:

If there was ever a week to trust Goff, it's now against the Jets. They allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, including four with at least 31 points. Goff only has two games with more than 16 Fantasy points since Week 7, but this matchup suggests he should have a big game.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano (see above video) and Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports suggests starting Goff, with Weyrich saying . . .

Christmas has arrived early in Los Angeles, where the Rams have received the gift that is facing the 0-13 Jets. Among those best served to benefit is Jared Goff, who will have all kinds of passing lanes available to him working off the play action. He may not attempt a ton of passes, but each throw is going to count

But Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News puts Goff among his weaker starts, and Adam Rank of NFL.com advises Fantasy players to sit Goff, saying . . .

Obviously this is a great matchup for the Rams. Love it. For Cam Akers. Although Goff was not cool stealing a touchdown last week, taking a score from Cam. That’s like taking the final slice of pizza without at least going through the theatrics of asking people if they would like a piece. That’s just not the way this works. And when looking at this matchup, you might be tempted to go with Goff. I understand this. But the volume might not be there. I don’t anticipate the Rams being challenged here. Which means a lot of running, and the Rams love to run near the goal line anyway. Good idea, here. But leave Goff on the bench.

Opinion is also split on Jones in the Lions game against Tennessee.

Eisenberg suggests sitting Jones, but Yahoo's Dalton Del Don says you should start Jones, and Iyer calls Jones a stronger start. Here is Del Don's assessment:

Jones would take a hit should Chase Daniel have to start instead of Matthew Stafford, but he’ll be worth starting either way this week against a Tennessee defense that’s yielded the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Detroit should be pass-heavy (and has been throwing downfield more since Matt Patricia was fired) while playing catchup against a Titans team that enters as double-digit favorites.

